Dallas Wings Announce Wednesday's Las Vegas Aces Game Is Sold out

June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have announced tickets for Wednesday's game against the Las Vegas Aces at College Park Center are sold out.

Dating back to last season, it marks the fifth consecutive sellout for the Wings. Dallas announced a sellout of its 2023 WNBA Playoff Semifinal game against the Aces on Sept. 29, before seeing a capacity crowd of 6,251 for the team's preseason tilt against the Indiana Fever on May 3. The Wings have now sold out their first three regular-season games of the 2024 season, beginning with both Chicago Sky contests (May 15 and 18) and now the Las Vegas matchup.

The Wings previously announced a sellout of its Season Ticket Memberships for the first time, while establishing a waitlist. Benefits of joining the waitlist include presale access to 2024 WNBA Playoff games and an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to select 2024 regular-season games where inventory is still available. Those interested in joining the waitlist can click HERE for more information.

