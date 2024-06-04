Dallas Wings Announce Wednesday's Las Vegas Aces Game Is Sold out
June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have announced tickets for Wednesday's game against the Las Vegas Aces at College Park Center are sold out.
Dating back to last season, it marks the fifth consecutive sellout for the Wings. Dallas announced a sellout of its 2023 WNBA Playoff Semifinal game against the Aces on Sept. 29, before seeing a capacity crowd of 6,251 for the team's preseason tilt against the Indiana Fever on May 3. The Wings have now sold out their first three regular-season games of the 2024 season, beginning with both Chicago Sky contests (May 15 and 18) and now the Las Vegas matchup.
The Wings previously announced a sellout of its Season Ticket Memberships for the first time, while establishing a waitlist. Benefits of joining the waitlist include presale access to 2024 WNBA Playoff games and an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to select 2024 regular-season games where inventory is still available. Those interested in joining the waitlist can click HERE for more information.
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2024
- Sky Lose 75-88 to Liberty in Commissioner's Cup Game - Chicago Sky
- Stewart Leads Liberty past Sky, 88-75 - New York Liberty
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces - June 5 - Dallas Wings
- OSC Weekly Live Event Listings - OSC Original by Chris Blackmar
- Ezi Magbegor Signs Extension with Storm - Seattle Storm
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Las Vegas Aces
- Sabrina Ionescu Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honor - New York Liberty
- The Commissioner's Cup's Impact on Social Justice in the W - WNBA
- Clark Earns Latest Accolade with Rookie of Month Honor - Indiana Fever
- Aces Travel to Dallas for Wednesday, June 5 Meeting with Wings - Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings Announce Wednesday's Las Vegas Aces Game Is Sold out - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dallas Wings Stories
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces - June 5
- Dallas Wings Announce Wednesday's Las Vegas Aces Game Is Sold out
- Dallas Wings Fall at Minnesota Lynx 87-76 in Opening Game of Commissioner's Cup
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx - June 2
- Dallas Wings Edged at Connecticut Sun 74-72