Sabrina Ionescu Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honor

June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, May 27 to Sunday, June 2.

In her three most recent contests, all of which were victories, Ionescu averaged 20.7 points, six assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while converting on a combined 48.7% (19-39) from the field, 43.5% (10-23) from three, and 93.3% (14-15) at the free throw line.

Additionally, in three games this week, the Liberty posted a +24.2 net rating with Ionescu on the court.

On May 29, Sabrina finished with a game-high 22 points on 41% (7-17) shooting from the floor, including 44% (4-9) from three, six rebounds, and nine assists. Ionescu reached 10 points and five assists in the first quarter to become the first player in franchise history to record double-digit points with at least five assists in a single quarter.

On May 31, Ionescu led all scorers with 24 points on 58% (7-12) shooting from the field, 50% (4-8) from three, and 100% (6-6) from the free throw line. She has also made at least one three-pointer in each of her last 34 regular season games, which is the longest active streak in the WNBA.

This weekly honor is Ionescu's sixth of her career and the 56th all-time in Liberty history.

