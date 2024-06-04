Ezi Magbegor Signs Extension with Storm

June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced WNBA Champion and two-time WNBA All-Defensive team selection Ezi Magbegor has signed a contract extension with the team. As per team policy, terms were not disclosed.

"Ezi embodies Storm culture; on the court, she impacts every aspect of the game, and off the court, she shines as a connector among our Seattle community and fans," said Talisa Rhea, Storm General Manager. "Ezi is a star in this league, a core part of this team and our championship pursuit, and we are thrilled she is staying in Seattle."

Magbegor is off to another exceptional start to the 2024 season. She leads the league in blocks (24) and blocks per game (3.0) and has recorded at least two blocks in each game thus far. Magbegor has also scored in double figures in seven of eight games this year, averaging 13.6 points per game and adding 8.6 rebounds per game.

In 2023, Magbegor was named to the WNBA All-Defensive team for the second-straight season, ranking second in the league in blocks (1.9 blocks per game) and 10th in rebounds (8.1 rebounds per game). She finished the season with a franchise record of 322 rebounds, and her 74 blocks were the second-highest in team history. Magbegor, who was selected to appear in her first WNBA All-Star game in 2023, also posted career-best averages of 13.8 points per game, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals, while her field goal percentage of 51.3% ranked ninth in the WNBA on the season.

"Seattle is where I want to be. It's been my home away from home for the last 5 years and I love what we are building as a group," said Magbegor. "I'm excited to commit to an organization that has created a standard for women's sports and leads the way as a professional sports team on and off the court."

Magbegor, who turns 25 in August, has already played 133 games in the league and won a championship with the Storm in 2020. Over her last two seasons, Magbegor has seen her stock rise, averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while connecting on 52.6% from the field overall. During the 2023 season, she became just the 14th player to score 1,000 points and 650 rebounds with the Storm, becoming the third youngest in franchise history to reach the mark.

Magbegor represented Australia at the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Brazil, averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game. She earned Tournament Most Valuable Player honors and led the Opals to an undefeated record and qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Magbegor has helped Australia win a bronze medal at the 2022 FIBA World Cup and Silver in the 2018 World Cup.

During the WNBA offseason, Magbegor dominated in EuroLeague competition with ZVVZ USK Praha in the Czech Republic, leading the competition with 2.4 blocks per game, third in rebounds at 8.2 per game, and 10th in scoring at 13.2 points per game.

