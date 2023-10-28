Steelheads Defeat Grizz 5-4
October 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads defeat the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 on a Friday night at Maverik Center. Cody Haiskanen had 4 assists to lead Idaho while Utah was led by Nathan Burke, who had 1 goal and 1 assist. Both teams now have a 2-1 record through 3 games this season.
Idaho's Jack Becker scored 5:36 into the contest to start the scoring. About 5 minutes later Mark Rassell made it a 2-0 game 10:19 in. Patrick Kudla and Cody Haiskanen each got assists on both of Idaho's first period goals. Jordan Martel scored on a one-timer from the left circle 12:19 in. Idaho led 2-1 after 1 period. Idaho outshot Utah 15 to 9 in the first period.
Utah tied the game on their first power play of the night as Kyle Mayhew scored from the slot 6:19 in the middle frame. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play. Idaho was 0 for 1. The Steelheads took a 3-2 lead after Zane Franklin scored on a delayed penalty 15:31 in. 27 seconds later Keaton Mastrodonato scored on a centering pass from Colton Kehler to give Idaho a 4-2 lead. Late in the second period Josh Wesley scored his first in a Utah uniform to cut into the Idaho lead with 1:58 remaining. The Steelheads led 4-3 after 2 periods.
AJ White extended the Idaho lead 31 seconds into the third period to make it a 5-3 game. Nathan Burke scored for Utah 16:11 in. Kyle Betts picked up his 3rd assist of the night. Utah had a power play late in regulation as Idaho's Seamus Donohue got called for interference 16:37 in. The Steelheads killed the penalty and held on for the one goal win.
Utah's Garrett Metcalf saved 32 of 37 in the loss. Idaho's Dylan Wells goes to 2-0 on the season as he saved 24 of 28.
3 stars
1. Keaton Mastrodonato (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
2. Cody Haiskanen (Idaho) - 4 assists, +2.
3. Jack Becker (Idaho) - 1 goal, +2.
