ECHL Transactions - October 28
October 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 28, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica
Delete Andy Willis, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Matthew Sredl, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
Delete Leevi Merilainen, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Cincinnati:
Add James Hardie, F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Berg, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Tommy Apap, F activated from reserve
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Martin Has, D activated from reserve
Add Vincent De Mey, F activated from reserve
Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Supryka, D loaned to Belleville
Iowa:
Delete Brett Budgell, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve
Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve
Delete Luke Morgan, F placed on reserve
Delete Tanner Sorenson, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Passolt, F recalled by Abbotsford
Kansas City:
Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve
Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Riley Ginnell, F activated from reserve
Delete Will Riedell, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Tyler Sandhu, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Utah:
Add Dante Giannuzzi, G activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve
Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Nolan Kneen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dillon Boucher, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve
Delete Mark Zhukov, F placed on reserve
