ECHL Transactions - October 28

October 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 28, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica

Delete Andy Willis, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Matthew Sredl, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Delete Leevi Merilainen, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Cincinnati:

Add James Hardie, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Berg, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Tommy Apap, F activated from reserve

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Martin Has, D activated from reserve

Add Vincent De Mey, F activated from reserve

Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Supryka, D loaned to Belleville

Iowa:

Delete Brett Budgell, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke Morgan, F placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Sorenson, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Passolt, F recalled by Abbotsford

Kansas City:

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve

Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Riley Ginnell, F activated from reserve

Delete Will Riedell, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Tyler Sandhu, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Utah:

Add Dante Giannuzzi, G activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve

Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Nolan Kneen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dillon Boucher, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve

Delete Mark Zhukov, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from October 28, 2023

