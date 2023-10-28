Royals Opening Night at Santander Arena Presented by Supportive Concepts for Families
October 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host the Trois-Rivières Lions at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 for their Opening Night presented by Supportive Concepts For Families. Doors open for Royals365 members at 5:45 p.m. at the Lion's Den Team Store entrance, general admission can enter through the main entrance at 6:00 p.m. Be one of the first 2,500 fans in the building to receive an Opening Night t-shirt!
Single game tickets to the home opener and all 36 home games for the 2023-24 season are available: royalshockey.com/tickets.
The game will feature the debut of the Royals 'Third Jersey'. Fans can purchase replica versions of the Third Jerseys at the Lion's Den Team Store or online at RoyalsTeamStore.com.
In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street starting at 3:00 PM. Admission to the block party is FREE! Fans can enjoy the following FREE festivities:
Games
Bounce House
Meltdown
DJ
Climbing wall
Photo booth
Axe throwing station
Dunk tank
Mechanical bull
Slapshot and Ice Angels photo stations
Player 'Red Carpet' introductions
Food trucks will require payment for food
After the game, be sure to join us for an Opening Night Post-Game Firework show on Penn Street! Penn Street will be closed off for fans to gather and watch the firework show. Cherry Street will be open for traffic.
Royals Right Now:
Reading posts a 0-2-1 record after falling to the Newfoundland in their season-opening series finale in overtime, 2-1, on Sunday, October 23 at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland. Reading suffered a season opener loss on Friday, October 20, 7-4, before dropping game two of the three game set, 4-1, on Saturday, October 21. Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (3) and points (4) through the first three games of the season. Defenseman Darren Brady leads the team in assists (3).
Scouting the Lions:
Trois-Rivières (3-0-0) has opened their season unbeaten through three games for the first time in franchise history (third season). Jake Novak leads the way for the Lions in points (5) while goaltender Joe Vrbetic is 2-0 with a 3.00 GAA in net. The Lions defeated the Worcester Railers in their previous game on Sunday, October 22, 4-1.
Today's game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
Upcoming Games:
Halloween Game - Oct. 29 vs. Trois-Rivières
Join us for Spooky season at Santander Arena!
Halloween specialty jersey
Giveaway: 2023-24 schedule magnet
Outdoors Night - Nov. 11 vs. Norfolk
Bring your love of the outdoors to the rink!
Mechanical bull
Outdoor specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Ice Angels Trading Cards
WhoDunnIt? Night - Nov. 17 vs. Newfoundland
Help Slapshot solve a mystery at an extra mysterious Friday night game!
Mystery themed activities throughout the game for fans
- Royals Opening Night at Santander Arena Presented by Supportive Concepts for Families - Reading Royals
