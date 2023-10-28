K-Wings Bark up Wrong Tree on Pucks and Paws Night as Fuel Win 6-2

INDIANAPOLIS- The Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night for Pucks and Paws/Halloween Night. Despite going down in the first period, the Fuel came out with the 6-2 win.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel got on the board first at 6:11 with a goal by Jon Martin who scored his fourth goal in fourth consecutive game with the Fuel, tying a franchise record of most consecutive games with a goal to start a season. Cam Hillis and Chris Cameron both earned an assist on this.

Just a minute later, the first penalties of the game came when Kalamazoo's Nico Blachman and Indy's Santino Centorame were called for roughing and embellishment respectively.

At 8:18, Cameron took a hooking penalty to give Kalamazoo a 4-on-3 opportunity. At 10:04, the K-Wings tied it up with a goal by Robert Calisti on the power play.

Less than two minutes later, Kalamazoo took the lead with a shorthanded goal by Cooper Walker after Brandon Saigeon took a tripping penalty. Kalamazoo took the next two penalties as well but the Fuel could not capitalize with their man advantages.

At 18:52, Kalamazoo's Brad Morrison took a minor penalty for interference but added on a ten minute misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct after arguing the call. This gave the Fuel a huge opportunity on the power play headed into the second frame.

2ND PERIOD

Ross MacDougall quickly capitalized for the Fuel with a goal at 1:06 to tie the game at two. Hillis collected his second assist of the night on that goal, along with Centorame who collected his first.

Kyle Maksimovich scored at 4:15 to give the Fuel a 3-2 lead. Centorame collected his second point of the night with the lone assist. He scored again at 10:23, with the help of Centorame...again, to make it 4-2. With his third assist of the period, Centorame tied a Fuel franchise record of the most points in one period by a defenseman.

The chippiness continued through the period and at 15:20, Collin Adams was called for slashing, giving the Fuel yet another power play opportunity. At 17:12, Matus Spodniak scored with the help of Ryan Gagnier to make it 5-2 before time expired on the period.

3RD PERIOD

At 4:10, Anthony Firriolo took an interference penalty but the Fuel were able to kill it off. Seamus Malone scored his first of the season and first as captain of the Fuel to make it 6-2 at 8:24 of the third. Hillis collected his third assist of the night on that goal.

At 11:04, Chaz Reddekop took a boarding penalty. In the last minute of the game, Kalamazoo took two more penalties and did not score again. It remained 6-2.

Ultimately, the Fuel outshot the K-Wings 37-15 and had four players with a multi-point night as they took the 6-2 victory.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on November 10, 2023 for Military Appreciation Night against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

