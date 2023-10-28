K-Wings Josh Passolt Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford

October 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have recalled the loan of forward Josh Passolt on Saturday.

Passolt, 27, heads to the Canucks on a three-game goal streak (1 GWG) to start 2023-24, and a six-game ECHL point streak dating back to last April (6g, 1a).

The forward is a 6-foot, 194-pound, Hayward, WI native in his second professional season out of Western Michigan University.

Last season, Passolt led all Cincinnati Cyclones rookies in goals and points scored (69 GP, 25g, 22a, 47 PTS, 18 PIM, +13). He also finished the season T-No.1 in ECHL rookie game-winning goals (6) and No. 1 in shorthanded points scored (5).

The K-Wings hit the road for the first time in 2023-24 at 7 p.m. Saturday, facing the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game can be viewed on FloHockey HERE or heard locally on the radio (106.9 FM | 950 AM) & online at WKZO.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.