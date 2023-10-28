K-Wings Josh Passolt Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford
October 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have recalled the loan of forward Josh Passolt on Saturday.
Passolt, 27, heads to the Canucks on a three-game goal streak (1 GWG) to start 2023-24, and a six-game ECHL point streak dating back to last April (6g, 1a).
The forward is a 6-foot, 194-pound, Hayward, WI native in his second professional season out of Western Michigan University.
Last season, Passolt led all Cincinnati Cyclones rookies in goals and points scored (69 GP, 25g, 22a, 47 PTS, 18 PIM, +13). He also finished the season T-No.1 in ECHL rookie game-winning goals (6) and No. 1 in shorthanded points scored (5).
The K-Wings hit the road for the first time in 2023-24 at 7 p.m. Saturday, facing the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game can be viewed on FloHockey HERE or heard locally on the radio (106.9 FM | 950 AM) & online at WKZO.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 28, 2023
- K-Wings Josh Passolt Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - October 28 - ECHL
- Wichita Continues Homestand Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Opening Night at Santander Arena Presented by Supportive Concepts for Families - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 5-4 - Utah Grizzlies
- Idaho Receives Goals from Five Different Skaters in 5-4 Win at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Eight Fish Find the Net in Mikesch's First Toledo Win - Toledo Walleye
- Dickman's Two Goals Sparks Win Over Cyclones - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Josh Passolt Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford
- K-Wings Fall to Nailers on Orange Ice
- K-Wings Ty Glover Recalled from Loan, Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL)
- K-Wings Improve to 2-0, Defeat Fuel at Home
- K-Wings Receive All-Star Defenseman Chad Nychuk from Canucks