Dickman's Two Goals Sparks Win Over Cyclones

October 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita opened a three-game homestand on Friday night, winning its first contest of the season over Cincinnati, 5-4, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jay Dickman scored a pair of power play goals, including the go-ahead marker with under five minutes left to propel the Thunder to the victory.

Brayden Watts led the Thunder with three helpers while Aaron Miller and Lleyton Moore each had two points.

In the first, Cincinnati opened the scoring with a goal from Justin Vaive at 4:44, which was his first of the season.

Wichita answered at 12:48 when Ryan Finnigan tied the game with a backhand from a sharp angle for his second of the year.

Michal Stinil made it 2-1 at 18:07 with his first of the year. Miller knocked down a clearing attempt from Zach Berzolla near the right circle, fed a pass across the slot and Stinil beat Talyn Boyko.

In the second, Miller ripped home his first of the year from Peter Bates to give the Thunder breathing room and a 3-1 lead.

The Cyclones got back into the game with two consecutive shorthanded goals from Patrick Polino and equaled the score at three. His first came at 19:10 of the second. He pounced on a rebound near the blue paint and made it 3-2.

Polino's second came 27 seconds into the third. He rifled a wrist shot from outside the right faceoff dot and beat Beck Warm for his second of the night.

The Thunder power play was humming all night long and helped Wichita re-gain a 4-3 lead. Dickman fired home a one-timer at 7:35 on a feed in front from Watts that got past Boyko for his first of the season.

Cincinnati responded at 12:53 as Zach Andrusiak redirected a pass near the crease and tied it at four. But

Dickman scored the go-ahead goal at 15:15 with a wrist shot from the goal line that snuck through Boyko to make it 5-4.

The Cyclones pulled Boyko and had one last offensive zone faceoff with eight seconds left, but the Thunder held on for the win.

Wichita went 3-for-8 on the man advantage and held Cincinnati to 0-for-5 showing on the power play.

Watts finished with three assists and is one shy of 100 for his ECHL career. Dickman recorded his first multi-point outing of the season. Miller recorded his first two points in a Thunder uniform, finishing with a goal and an assist. Moore had two helpers, which is his first multi-point night of his career.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night to host Iowa for the first time this season starting at 7:05 p.m.

