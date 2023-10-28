Thunder Fall to Mariners in OT, 4-3

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder came back to force overtime in an eventual 4-3 loss to Maine Mariners in front of over 5,100 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.

After several chances by the Thunder, the Mariners took advantage of a two-on-one rush and Curtis Hall tapped in his first goal of the season. The lone assist was given to Reid Stefanson just 3:33 into the game and Maine took the 1-0 lead into the intermission. Adirondack held the shot advantage after 20 minutes, 16-10.

Maine took an early 2-0 lead in the second period as Gabriel Chicoine sent a one-timer by goaltender Vinnie Purpura just 44 seconds into the period. Alex Kile and Reid Stefanson were given the helpers on Chicoine's first of the year.

Adirondack scored twice in the second to even the score after 40 minutes. T.J. Friedmann sent a wrist shot by goaltender Shane Starrett at 9:00 of the second for his first professional goal to get the Thunder on the board. Grant Jozefek collected the only assist.

Ryan Smith evened the score as a power play came to an end later in the second. Smith took a pass from Filip Engaras and beat Starrett for his second of the year. Engaras and Jace Isley were given the assists at 18:01 of the second and the game was tied at two to start the third.

Early in the third period, Gabriel Chicoine scored his second of the game from the right circle just 4:00 into the final frame. Tim Doherty set up the goal and was awarded the assist for a 3-2 lead.

Yushiroh Hirano tied the game for Adirondack in the third period at the 12:01 mark. Tristan Thompson was denied twice and then found Hirano who beat Starrett. The goal was Hirano's first of the year from Thompson and eventually forced overtime.

In overtime, Maine's Owen Pederson beat Vinnie Purpura for the win at 6:39 of extra time. Purpura stopped 28 of 32 in the loss and Starrett denied 37 of 40 in the win.

