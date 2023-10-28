Idaho Receives Goals from Five Different Skaters in 5-4 Win at Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Idaho Steelheads (2-1-0-0, 4pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (2-1-0-0, 4pts) by a final score of 5-4 Friday night at the Maverik Center in front of a crowd of 4,016 fans. The same two teams will meet tomorrow night in Utah at 7:10 p.m.

Jack Becker (2nd) gave the Steelheads a 1-0 lead with a low wrist shot from the left circle at 5:36. 4:43 later Mark Rassell (2nd) received a feed from Patrick Kudla below the right circle and from there he went upstairs making it 2-0. Two minutes later Jordan Martel pulled the Grizzlies back within one capitalizing on a two-on-one. Idaho led 2-1 after the first period and outshot Utah 15-9.

Kyle Mayhew (2nd) tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play score at 6:19 of the second period but the Steelheads would strike twice in 27 seconds to capture a two-goal lead. It was Zane Franklin (1st) with a wrist shot from the high slot at 15:31 and then Keaton Mastrodonato (2nd) at the near side of the crease at 15:58 making it 4-2. Josh Wesley would pull the Grizzlies back within one with 1:58 remaining in the stanza. Idaho took a 4-3 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play as they outshot the Grizzlies 15-13 in the frame.

A.J. White (1st) capitalized 31 seconds into the final period to make it 5-3. Seamus Donohue from the right point fed Mastrodonato at the left dot. From there Mastrodonato fed White all alone at the near side of the crease. Nathan Burke would score from an off angle with 3:49 left in regulation to make things interesting. Each team received a power-play in the final frame but neither team would score as Idaho would prevail 5-4.

Dylan Wells collected the win in net making 24 saves on 28 shots while Garrett Metcalf suffered the loss turning aside 32 of the 37 shots he faced.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Keaton Mastrdonato (1-1-2)

2) Cody Haiskanen (0-4-4)

3) Jack Becker (1-0-1)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-1 on the power-play while Utah was 1-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Utah 37-28.

- Idaho is 127-64-26 all-time vs. Utah and 58-34-13 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The Steelheads play the Grizzlies 13 more times this year (7 home, 6 away).

- Cody Haiskanen recorded a career high four assists.

- A.J. White scored his 87th goal as a Steelhead tying for second all-time with Mark Derlago.

- Keaton Mastrodonato tallied his second straight multi-point game (1-1-2) and now has (2-4-6) in three games.

- Jack Becker scored for his second straight game.

- Seamus Donohue, Willie Knierim, and Colton Kehler all tallied an assist.

- Nick Canade, Jack Becker, Willie Knierim, and Zane Franklin led Idaho with four shots each.

