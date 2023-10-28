K-Wings Fall to Indy on the Road
October 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (2-2-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dropped their first road game of the season Saturday against the Indy Fuel (2-2-0-0) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 6-2.
A shining performance from rookie forward Cooper Walker (1g, 1a) was not enough to counter a Fuel offense that scored four goals in the second period on Saturday night.
Indy opened the scoring at the 6:11 mark of the first period, but Kalamazoo answered back with two of its own in the frame.
First, it was with a blistering Robert Calisti (2) one-timer on the power-play at the 9:56 mark before Walker netted his first pro goal. Walker's marker came short-handed as he picked a pocket at his own blue line and hustled down the ice to beat the Fuel on the rush with a sniper shot at the 8:25 mark.
Indy tied the game at two just 66 seconds into the second period and added three more goals before the frame ended (4:15, 10:23, 17:12).
Goaltender Hunter Vorva (0-1-0-0) made 31 saves in his first start of the season for the K-Wings.
Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 7-for-8 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 37-15.
The K-Wings are back in action at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday versus the Indy Fuel (2-2-0-0) for 'Woods 'n Water' Night at Wings Event Center.
