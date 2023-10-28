K-Wings Fall to Indy on the Road

October 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (2-2-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dropped their first road game of the season Saturday against the Indy Fuel (2-2-0-0) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 6-2.

A shining performance from rookie forward Cooper Walker (1g, 1a) was not enough to counter a Fuel offense that scored four goals in the second period on Saturday night.

Indy opened the scoring at the 6:11 mark of the first period, but Kalamazoo answered back with two of its own in the frame.

First, it was with a blistering Robert Calisti (2) one-timer on the power-play at the 9:56 mark before Walker netted his first pro goal. Walker's marker came short-handed as he picked a pocket at his own blue line and hustled down the ice to beat the Fuel on the rush with a sniper shot at the 8:25 mark.

Indy tied the game at two just 66 seconds into the second period and added three more goals before the frame ended (4:15, 10:23, 17:12).

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (0-1-0-0) made 31 saves in his first start of the season for the K-Wings.

Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 7-for-8 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 37-15.

The K-Wings are back in action at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday versus the Indy Fuel (2-2-0-0) for 'Woods 'n Water' Night at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.