Wichita Continues Homestand Tonight vs. Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues a busy week tonight at 7:05 p.m. as the Iowa Heartlanders make their way to INTRUST Bank Arena for the first time this season.

Tonight is the first of a back-to-back between the two teams. All-time, Wichita is 4-1-1 against Iowa and 1-0-0 at home against the Heartlanders.

The Thunder earned their first win of the year last night against Cincinnati, 5-4. Iowa was off last night. Wichita moved into a fifth-place tie in the Mountain Division with Allen. The Heartlanders are in sixth place with one point, but have only played two games so far this season.

Jay Dickman tallied two power play goals in the third period last night to help the Thunder skate past Cincinnati. He recorded the game-winner with under five minutes to go in regulation. It was his first multi-point outing of the season and first tallies of the year. Dickman has four points (2g, 2a) in four games.

Brayden Watts had a season-high three helpers last night. He assisted on both of Dickman's third-period power play goals. The fourth-year forward has six assists in four games. Watts needs one more assist to reach 100 for his ECHL career.

Michal Stinil and Aaron Miller both recorded their first goals of the season last night. Stinil led the Thunder in scoring a season ago with 31 tallies and 79 points. Miller had 18 points in 22 games overseas in France. He had his first two-point night of the season as he added an assist on Stinil's marker.

Ryan Finnegan potted his second goal of the season last night. The Kansas native has goals in back-to-back games as he recorded his first pro goal on Tuesday in Kansas City. Finnegan turned pro last year with Reading after graduating from Lindenwood.

Wichita had a season-high three power play goals last night against Cincinnati. The Thunder are ranked third on the man advantage at home (44.4%) and second overall, tallying five power play goals on 13 chances (38.5%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is tied for fifth in scoring with six points and leads the league in assists...Bradley Marek is first in the league with five minor penalties...Lleyton Moore had his first multi-point outing last night with two assists...Dickman and Watts are tied for fourth with four power play points...Ryan Finnegan is first in shooting percentage (100%)...

IOWA NOTES - Iowa was idle last night and plays its first road game of the season tonight...Jesse Jacques is tied for 11th in rookie scoring with four points...Jesse Jacques and Pavel Novak leads the Heartlanders with two goals...Tonight is just the second trip to the Air Capital for Iowa...

