Growlers Slam Stingrays 5-3

The Newfoundland Growlers completed an epic comeback win over the South Carolina Stingrays with a 5-3 victory on Saturday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Trailing 3-2 heading into the 3rd period, Jacob Modry equalized with 7:07 left in regulation -- his first pro goal -- before Grant Cruikshank provided the late game heroics scoring both the go-ahead goal with 83 seconds left as well as the empty net insurance marker to secure a thrilling 5-3 Growlers win.

Tate Singleton and Adam Dawe grabbed the other Growlers goals while Dryden McKay made 27 saves to improve to 3-0-0-0 to start the season. These two finish the series on Sunday afternoon at 4pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - G. Cruikshank

2. NFL - T. Singleton

3. SC - J. Lukosevicius

