Steel Earn Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss

January 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, IL - The Chicago Steel (10-24-3-0, 23 pts.) earned a point for the first time in four games, as the Madison Capitols (20-11-2-1, 43 pts.) scored a game-tying goal in the third period and the game-winner 20 seconds into overtime to defeat the Steel 3-2 Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Alex Hage tallied his third goal of the season in the first period and Adam Valentini recorded his tenth goal while Chris Reiniger posted two assists. Goaltender Louka Cloutier stopped 17 shots in the loss.

It was the first overtime game for the Steel in 20 games dating back to November 9.

Early in the game, defenseman Reid Conn created the best offensive chance for either team after dangling through Madison's defense and into the slot before testing Capitols goaltender Caleb Heil with a strong shot from just outside the crease.

Aresni Marchenko joined in with a good look after an offensive zone draw bounced near the goal line but his shot went through the crease.

Madison opened the scoring just after the midway mark of the first following a zone clear when Gavin Uhlenkamp sped down the right wall and released a shot that beat Cloutier blocker side.

The Steel answered five minutes later with a superb cycle in the attacking zone.

Reiniger circled down from the right point while looking to the net and sent a picturesque pass backdoor to Hage who fired past Heil to tie the game at one.

Chicago outshot the Capitols 11-5 in the first period, the second-highest shot output in the opening frame for the Steel this season.

The first half of the second period saw a plethora of blocked shots from both sides, but the Steel persisted and jumped in front.

A wrestling match resulted in a pair of roughing calls to either team and four-on-four play, and Alex Calbeck used the free space to his advantage after skating down the left wing and sending a saucer pass across for Valentini to put the Steel ahead 2-1.

Later in the frame, Kolin Sisson had a strong look after getting behind the defense, but his backhand shot rolled off his stick and went wide. The Steel came close on the follow up that created a pileup in the net but couldn't get the puck past Heil.

With under ten seconds remaining in the second frame, the Steel had a golden opportunity to take a two-goal lead into the third when Tobias Ohman had an open look on a rebound, but the puck bounced before the shot, helping Heil make a blocker save while lying on his side in the crease.

The Capitols were held to three shots on goal in the middle frame, tying a season-low for shots allowed in a single period by the Steel.

Madison found offense early in the third, scoring two minutes in when an initial shot from Max Rider missed an open net, but Egor Barabonov deflected a Charlie Michaud shot to tie the game at 2-2.

Madison's goal stood as the final tally in regulation as each team was unable to capitalize on power play chances in the third, sending the game to overtime.

Chicago started the extra frame with possession and set up behind its net, but a breakout pass was intercepted at the blue line by Colton Jamieson who wristed a shot past the blocker of Cloutier to end the game.

