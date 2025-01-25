Stars Run It Up On The Lancers

January 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

LINCOLN, NE- The Omaha Lancers concluded the week with their archrival Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box in Lincoln, Nebraska where the Lancers would seek their first win over the Stars this season.

The Lincoln Stars jumped out on Omaha in the early going with forward Drew DellaSalla scoring against his former team just over a minute into the game to make it 1-0 Stars. Both teams would hold each other scoreless for 18 minutes until Lincoln defenseman Jacob Rombach would help stretch Lincoln's lead at 2-0 going into the second period of play.

In the second period, Lincoln's power-play would be the story as their first power-play opportunity in the middle frame would lead to another Stars' tally with forward Daniel Shlaine scoring off a Lancers' giveaway to make it 3-0 Stars. Just less than 5 minutes later, defenseman Griffin Brown would net another for the Stars to extend Lincoln's lead to 4. Just over a minute later, Lancers' defenseman Noah Jones would snipe one from the point on a Lancers power-play to cut the deficit to back within three. However, Lincoln would later go on another power-play with Dashel Oliver capitalizing in front of the Lancers' cage on that ensuing power-play to put the Stars back to a 4-point advantage at 5- 1 going into the third and final frame.

In a drama-filled third period the Lancers would get the scoring started first with defenseman Brian Lonergan who would help cut the deficit back to within three for Omaha. However, just seconds later veteran forward Jack Pechar would respond for Lincoln to extend Lincoln's lead back to a 4-goal deficit. Just over a minute later, Lancers' Jonah Aegerter would score on a break to cut the deficit in half at 6-3. Lincoln's Drew DellaSalla would get his second goal of the night against his former team just minutes later to put the Stars up 7-3. Lincoln's Layne Loomer would tack on another just over a minute later to put the Stars up 8-3. Just over the 10-minute mark into the third, the Lancers-Stars rivalry would take full effect with several scrums and a fight between Osiashvili of Omaha and Young of Lincoln. Before the game would come to a close, Lincoln's Alex Pelletier would add another for good measure to help the Stars blow past the Lancers by the score of 9-3.

The Lancers will be back on home ice Friday Night against the Madison Capitols. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

