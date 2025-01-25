GAMEDAY Preview

January 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. LANCERS

When: Saturday, Jan. 25 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Extend The Point Streaks

- The Stars are looking to extend their winning streak to six games tonight and are looking to extend point streaks for two player who have been key contributors over this streak. Dashel Oliver and Daniel Shlaine have both recorded points in all five games and both scored last night. Oliver is second on the Stars with 15 goals and has 11 points (6+5) over this winning streak. Lincoln improved to 17-0 when he records a point and 11-0 when he scores. Shlaine has 9 points (2+7) over the last five games and holds the longest streak for consecutive home games with points with 17 points (5+12) over his last 10 games at the Ice Box.

Key 2: Pour It On

- Lincoln has scored 37 goals over its last five games and leads the USHL with 150 goals. The last time that the Stars faced the Lancers, they attempted 70 shots in a 4-1 win Dec. 31. Omaha is coming off a 7-3 loss last night in which it allowed six goals in the first period and the Lancers have not won since Nov. 16.

Key 3: Hang On To First

- The Stars moved back into first place last night for the first time since early December thanks to their 5-2 win at Des Moines and Dubuque's 3-2 win over Sioux Falls. The Stampede are at Cedar Rapids tonight and can leapfrog Lincoln with a win and a Stars' regulation loss. The top two seeds in each conference earn a first round bye and avoid having to play two days after the end of the regular season.

United States Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

