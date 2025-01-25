Just Like Old Times, Stars Beat Lancers at Packed Ice Box

The Lincoln Stars picked up their sixth straight win and seventh straight at home with a 9-3 win over the Omaha Lancers on Saturday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (25-11-1-0) put on a show in front of a packed house of 3,856 fans, scoring four times in the third period and twice on the power play. Drew DellaSalla recorded his first multi-goal game with the Stars and five other players recorded multi-point efforts.

Lincoln netted nine goals, marking its eighth time scoring seven-or-more goals this season. The Stars recorded 67 shots and has 137 in its last two games against Omaha (6-25-4-1) while handing the Lancers their 18th consecutive loss. Lincoln leads the USHL with 159 goals and is outscoring opponents 46-14 over this six-game winning streak. The Stars remain a game ahead of Sioux Falls (24-9-1-1) for first place in the Western Conference and have the second-best record in the entire USHL behind Dubuque (26-10-0-1).

DellaSalla opened the scoring with his third goal of the season and second with the Stars as he struck against his former team 1:07 in. He cleaned up a rebound off Michael Sandruck's shot in the high slot as Lincoln scored on its opening shift and just two shots into the game. That tally marked the Stars' third goal in the opening 1:15 of a period over their last four periods extending back to the start of Friday's game at Des Moines.

Jacob Rombach added to the lead on another rebound goal in the final minute of the opening frame. Rombach's second of the season came at the 19:06 mark on a big rebound to the far circle after Gio DiGiulian was denied point-blank.

Daniel Shlaine scored for a second straight night with a power-play goal 7:14 into the second period. Omaha goaltender Daniel Moor tried to clear the puck from behind his own net, but sent it right to Shlaine all alone at the base of the right-wing circle. Shlaine has recorded a point in a USHL-best 11 consecutive home games and has 18 points (6+12) in home games since Nov. 9.

Griffin Brown tallied for the second time in his last five games on a shot from the left point through the traffic at the 12:03 mark of the second. His third goal of the season came after sustained zone pressure and he let it rip right after a pass from Rombach to his right. That made it 4-0 before Omaha got its first goal 1:10 later on the power play.

Dashel Oliver added a power-play goal later in the period to score his 16th goal of the season. He stuffed home a rebound at the 16:34 mark after Hunter Anderson walked to the net and had his shot at the far post turned aside. Lincoln improved to 18-0 when Oliver records a point and 12-0 when he lights the lamp. It also was the Stars' fourth straight game scoring a power-play goal and eighth time overall scoring multiple times on the man advantage.

The Stars outscored the Lancers, 4-2, in the third but surrendered two of the first three goals of the period. In between Omaha tallies Jack Pechar netted his team-leading 17th goal with a wraparound goal 1:15 into the third. He set up Layne Loomer for a one-timer from beneath the goal line but his shot missed the net. Pechar scooped up the rebound and brought it to the far post to strike for the 10th time since the return from the holiday break. He extended his point streak to six games and has 12 points (6+6) in that span.

DellaSalla netted his second of the game on a one-timer from inside the face-off circle on the right-wing side. Moor made the initial save but the puck trickled behind and drifted over the line at the 6:34 mark to five the Stars a 7-3 advantage.

Loomer added to the fun by poking in a rebound after a Nik Young shot at the 7:58 mark. Moor tumbled backwards onto his back to try and cover up the puck but Loomer found it in the crease for his 12th goal. He extended his point streak to seven games and has 10 points (4+6) in that time.

Alex Pelletier netted the Stars' final goal of the night on an impressive display of hand-eye coordination. Tanner Henricks lofted the puck to him in front of the net and Pelletier whacked it out of mid-air int the net for his 10th goal of the season at the 19:24 mark.

The Stars will play three road games in three days against three different teams next weekend. The trip to Iowa begins in Cedar Rapids next Friday before stops in Dubuque on Saturday and Sioux City next Sunday.

