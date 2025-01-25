Hawkins, Schultz Spur Surge

January 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Kaeden Hawkins and Brock Schultz each scored twice, and the Waterloo Black Hawks overcame two five-minute penalties Saturday for a 6-3 win against the Green Bay Gamblers at the Resch Center.

The high-scoring road victory was an emphatic bounce back after Waterloo had been shutout Friday in Madison. Saturday's six-goal performance matched a season-high and was the Hawks' sixth such effort in 2024/25.

Green Bay notched the only goal of the opening period as Lukas Peterson danced up the slot and kept the puck away from multiple Waterloo defenders. Near the top of the crease, he slipped a pass to Will Zellers waiting in the right circle, and the USHL's leading goal-scorer flipped his chance into an open side.

The Gamblers made good on their first five-minute power play of the night at 1:04 of the second. Moments after William Samuelsson had won the draw, the puck returned to him in the left circle, and Samuelsson put in a shot to the short side.

Waterloo answered before the major was over. Sam Huck forced a turnover near the Hawks' blue line, springing Ty Mason for a shorthanded breakaway. Mason bagged Waterloo's sixth shorthanded goal of the season, sending a shot to the top shelf at 1:51.

Brock Schultz tied the game moments after the Hawks came back to full strength and 63 seconds after Mason's score. Chase Jette gained the line and slipped a pass across the slot; Schultz beat Gavin Moffatt with a quick release.

Kaeden Hawkins produced the next two goals, sending Waterloo to a 4-2 lead before the end of the period. The Hawks were on a power play at 6:10 when Alex Misiak missed the net. However, the puck bounced off the end boards to Hawkins, who was waiting to put it in from the opposite circle.

Green Bay's second five-minute power play was partially nullified by an offsetting penalty, and Hawkins found the net again while the teams skated four-on-four 17:48. He put a chance through Moffatt's pads after a cross-ice feed from Dylan Compton.

The Hawks extended the run to six consecutive goals with two in the third which were separated by 31 seconds. Misiak tallied the first at 7:51, collecting his own rebound to score after the puck popped out of Moffatt's glove. Then Matthew Lansing made a strong move to the net in the next shift, creating a rebound chance for Schultz's second of the night.

Green Bay brought a sixth attacker to the ice during a power play in the closing minutes. Although the advantage ended, the Gamblers' Reece Cordray banged in the final goal of the game, six-against-five, with 7.8 seconds left.

Waterloo's run of four consecutive road games ends next Thursday in Sioux Falls versus the Stampede. The Hawks then get home to wrap up January on Friday versus the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Waterloo 0 4 2 - 6

Green Bay 1 1 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Green Bay, Zellers 27 (Peterson, Carcone), 7:35. Penalties-Samuelsson Gb (interference), 12:00; Morich Wat (major-kneeing, game misconduct-kneeing), 17:37.

2nd Period-2, Green Bay, Samuelsson 8 (O'Sullivan, Benson), 1:04 (PP). 3, Waterloo, Mason 6 (Huck), 1:51 (SH). 4, Waterloo, Schultz 4 (Jette), 2:54. 5, Waterloo, Hawkins 14 (Misiak, Compton), 6:10 (PP). 6, Waterloo, Hawkins 15 (Compton, Bogas), 17:48. Penalties-Zelenov Gb (high sticking), 5:15; Huck Wat (major-kneeing, game misconduct-kneeing), 15:33; Peterson Gb (interference), 15:56.

3rd Period-7, Waterloo, Misiak 2 7:51. 8, Waterloo, Schultz 5 (Lansing), 8:22. 9, Green Bay, Cordray 6 (Wooten, O'Sullivan), 19:52. Penalties-Zellers Gb (slashing), 9:12; McMorrow Wat (tripping), 10:42; Peddle Wat (elbowing), 16:54.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 10-11-8-29. Green Bay 6-6-12-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 3; Green Bay 1 / 4.

Goalies-Waterloo, Hendrickson 7-6-2-0 (24 shots-21 saves). Green Bay, Moffatt 18-14-0-0 (29 shots-23 saves).

A-5,779

