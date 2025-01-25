Dominant Performance Leads Jacks to 7-2 Win Over NTDP Under-17 Team

MUSKEGON, MI - You know that saying buzzing around the hockey world right now "fore check, back check, paycheck"? It felt like it was payday on Friday night as the Muskegon Lumberjacks (21-10-2-4, 48 pts.) dominated all 60 minutes of the game against the USNTDP Under-17 Team (11-20-1-0, 23 pts.)

It was actually the NTDP who scored first. On their first shot of the game 6:17 into the contest. J.J. Marthaler jumped in the rush to the offensive zone alongside Lucas Zajic and Casey Mutryn. Zajic kicked the puck to Mutryn on the far side of the ice on the zone entry and cut towards the net dragging the Muskegon defensemen with him. Mutryn used the open passing lane to find Marthaler on the near side and slid a perfect pass onto his forehand for an easy shot to the back of the net.

The 1-0 lead didn't last long though. Six minutes later the Jacks started a goal scoring spree with a trio of goals in less than :90 seconds. Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) scored the first goal at the 12:31 mark. The puck traveled along the boards behind the net to the far side wall where Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MN) picked it up. Rather than sending a pass off his backhand to the middle of the ice, Galanek spun with the puck on his forehand and gave a pass to Stewart on the far side of the slot. Moving the puck to the front of the net when there is traffic at the top of the crease is always a good idea, and this time it resulted in a goal for the Jacks after Stewart backhanded a shot towards the sea of bodies and into the back of the net.

Just 1:06 later Galanek found the back of the net for a goal of his own. The strong fore check caused a turnover at the NTDP blue line thanks to a crushing hit on the far side boards from Ethan Drabicki (Livonia, MI). The puck stayed in the offensive zone for Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) in the middle of the blue line. Lawrence sent the puck down to Galanek at the top of the crease, and with a move to open the five-hole Galanek was able to slide the puck across the goal line to give the Jacks a 2-1 lead.

Galanek finished the shift with another goal only :26 seconds later. Again Drabicki led a strong fore check with a pick and chip below the goal line. After winning the race to the puck behind the net Drabicki centered the puck to Galanek in the slot allowing for another goal in close proximity to the crease for the Jacks and a 3-1 lead.

Before the end of the period the fore check proved fortuitous once again. Matthew Van Blaricom (Southey, SK, CAN) won a possession battle in the near side corner of the NTDP zone and sent the puck to the middle of the slot. Using his full 6'3 frame Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) won inside position in the slot and redirected the puck into the back of the net to make it 4-1.

In the second period the Jacks converted a power play opportunity to make it 5-1 just 5:45 into the middle stanza. Galanek sent the puck to Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA) who continued it around the zone to the near side of the crease for Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) All season Nestrasil has shown his ability to finish opportunities in tight to the goal and did it again for his 12th goal of the season.

With their points in the game Nestrasil and Lawrence each now have 5 points in 4 games against the Under-17 Team this season. For Lawrence, his assist in the first period extended his point streak to 7 games.

Mutryn brought the score back to within a 3-goal deficit with a goal in the final minute of the second period. Despite his initial shot being turned aside Mutryn found the rebound at the side of the net and banked it in off a body in the crease and into the net.

To start the scoring in the third period it was Mutryn again for the NTDP. This time with a shot from distance. While shorthanded Mutryn entered the offensive zone and used a toe drae to create separation from him and the defender before ripping a shot into the top corner.

The Jacks struck for two more goals in the middle portion of the period to make it 7-3. Stefanek scored first at the 8:12 mark. Stewart sent the puck to the top of the crease for Galanek who was looking for the hat trick. His shot was stopped, but Stefanek was parked at the side of the net and whacked the puck across the goal line for his 8th goal of the campaign.

Then, Van Blaricom put the icing on the cake with a goal at the 10:09 mark. Drabicki executed another picture perfect dump and chase and slid the puck in front for MVB at the top of the crease. Dropping down to one knee, Van Blaricom buried the rebound on the far side for the final goal of the contest.

Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (12-5-1-1) started his 50th career game in the USHL and did so in winning fashion with 21 saves on 24 shots against. Brady Knowling (0-2-0-0) earned the loss with 39 saves on 46 shots.

The teams close the two game weekend series tomorrow night in Plymouth at USA Hockey Arena. Puck Drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST. For broadcast and more information visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.

