Phantoms Come Back for 5-4 Shootout Victory Over Team USA

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - A third period goal from Coleson Hanrahan and seven relief saves from Melvin Strahl helped lift the Youngstown Phantoms (21-14-0-1, 43 points) to a 5-4 victory over Team USA Friday night at the Covelli Centre. Youngstown won the shootout 1-0 to earn the bonus point.

"We really snuck one out there," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "We found a way to win. The guys really stuck with it. We certainly have to clean some stuff up and be better; the guys know that. I expect a better effort tomorrow night."

Youngstown grabbed an early lead, cashing in before the game was 100 seconds old. Jakub Heš stole an errant pass from USA netminder Patrick Quinlan (17 saves) and fed it in front to Landan Resendes. Resendes quickly fired into the vacated net for his ninth of the campaign and a 1-0 Phantoms lead. USA answered with a 2-on-1 goal for Cole McKinney, tying the game at 7:46. Youngstown grabbed the lead back on Kazimier Sobieski 's power play goal at 10:03, but USA answered at 17:14 with another goal off the rush, this one for LJ Mooney, who swept his own rebound into the cage after Owen Lepak (18 saves) made the initial stop.

USA jumped in front for the first time on the night when Donny Bracco 's shot from below the left dot found its way into the top corner past Lepak. The Phantoms responded just under three minutes later on Brecken Smith 's shorthanded goal at 6:36, tying things at 3-3. The U18s came back with a shorthanded goal of their own at 18:15 when Andrew O'Neill 's snapshot beat Lepak to the blocker side.

The Phantoms came out for the third period with Strahl in the net and skating with new purpose, and their efforts were rewarded at 7:14 when Mikey Burchill 's shot off the back glass ricocheted to Hanrahan, who quickly pumped it home, tying the game at 4-4.

After a scoreless overtime period, Evan Jardine was the only skater to convert in the shootout. Two of USA's three shots did not even go on net, forcing Strahl to only have to make a single save to give Youngstown the victory.

The Phantoms wrap up their homestand tomorrow with a 6:05 pm puck drop against the U18s in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

