Jacks Score TD and Convert 2pt Conversion in 8-1 Win Over NTDP Under-17

January 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







PLYMOUTH, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks (22-10-2-4, 50 pts.) scored their most goals of the season with another commanding win over the USNTDP Under-17 Team (11-21-1-1, 24 pts.) to close the weekend series. Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo, RUS) scored twice and added an assist to help the Jacks to the win.

The 8 goal performance is the highest scoring output from the Lumberjacks in the regular or post season since December 29, 2023 against the Youngstown Phantoms (8-5 W) at Trinity Health Arena

Scoring was opened just over a minute in the half into the game by the Lumberjacks. David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) received a pass on the near side of the ice from Reese Lantz (Hartland, WI) on the blue line. Deputy carried the puck from the nearside wall up around the top of the circles to the far side of the slot. As Deputy worked his way down below the goal line he caused a misstep from the NTDP netminder allowing for an easy tuck in the short side for the goal.

It didn't take long for Lantz to add on to his first career USHL point with his first career USHL goal. Just :40 seconds later Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) sent a pass from the far side to David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) on the near side of the crease. Klee tapped the pass to the top of the circle for Lantz who ripped a shot under the goalie's glove to make it 2-0 Muskegon.

With their first power play opportunity of the game the NTDP cut the deficit in half at the 7:33 mark of the frame. Logan Stuart sent the puck towards the front of the net and thanks to a scrum at the top of the crease Dayne Beuker received it on the far side of the ice with plenty of space to release a shot to the back of the net for his 3rd USHL goal of the season.

In the second period the Lumberjacks scored five goals to take a 7-1 lead into the second intermission. Ryabkin scored two of the goals and assisted a third. The first strike came 1:37 into the frame from Ryabkin who received a pass backdoor from Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN). Lawrence received the puck thanks to a turnover caused by Deputy deep in the offensive zone.

Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA) then added a goal of his own at the 12:28 mark with assists from Nestrasil and Klee finishing off another pretty passing play and back door tap in goal. Then, at 13:15 Ethan Drabicki (Livonia, MI) sent a stretch pass down the near side of the ice to Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) springing him onto a breakaway. Galanek slid the puck through the legs of the goalie for his 6th point of the weekend and to make it 5-1 Lumberjacks.

Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) Added the next goal at the the 18:11 mark of the period. After a faceoff win on their own half of the ice Cameron Aucoin (Hinsdale, IL) carried the to the far side of the neutral zone and back a pass off the wall to Stewart. Working into the zone Stewart moved across the crease and roofed the puck for his 8th goal of the season.

In the final minute of the period the Jacks found themselves on the power play for the first time in the game. The advantage brought Ryabkin's second goal of the game thanks to a powerful one timer on the far side of the ice. Lawrence and Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN) worked to get the puck to Ryabkin across the ice.

One goal came in the third period for the Jacks to gain the eventual winning score of 8-1. 2:22 into the final frame Lawrence blocked a clearing attempt in the middle of the slot and pushed the puck across the goa line for the Jacks second power play goal of the game.

Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (13-5-1-1) stopped 15 of the 16 shots sent his way in the winning effort. Luke Carrithers () earned the loss with 22 saves on 29 shots in the first two periods. Brady Knowling played the third and made 10 saves on 11 shots.

Next up for the Jacks is a three-game series next weekend in Green Bay. For game times, broadcast, and more information visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.