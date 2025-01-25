Drury Part of a Big Deal

January 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa- Former Waterloo Black Hawks forward Jack Drury was part of a headline-grabbing three-team National Hockey League trade late Friday.

Drury moves from the Carolina Hurricanes to the Colorado Avalanche, along with Martin Necas, while Mikko Rantanen goes the opposite direction from Colorado to Carolina. The Hurricanes also received Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks. Several draft picks were also exchanged in the trade.

Drury was selected by Carolina during the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft after the conclusion of his second season in Waterloo. As a Hurricane, the now-24-year-old played in 153 regular season games, recording 15 goals and 31 assists with a +11 plus/minus differential. Nine of those points (three goals, six assists) were recorded in 39 games this season. During 24 additional Stanley Cup playoff games, Drury contributed one goal and seven assists.

As a Waterloo Black Hawk across the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, Drury played in exactly 100 regular season games. He was named to the All-USHL Second Team in 2017/18, breaking out for 24 goals and 41 assists after accumulating 12 points (four goals, eight assists) as a rookie. Drury helped lead the Black Hawks to a 2017/18 Anderson Cup championship as the USHL's top regular season team.

Between Waterloo and the NHL, Drury spent two seasons at Harvard, then joined the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League for the pandemic-altered 2020/21 schedule. Signing with Carolina during the offseason, Drury returned to North America skating in parts of two campaigns for the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves and contributing to their 2022 Calder Cup title.

Drury's first Avalanche game will make him the third former Waterloo player to skate for Colorado. The others are former Waterloo teammate Shane Bowers and defenseman Jacob MacDonald. Currently, MacDonald is under contract with the Avalanche while assigned to the team's AHL affiliate.

During the current 2024/25 season, Drury is one of 12 former Waterloo players who has appeared in the NHL.

Colorado meets the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon and continues an eastern road trip Sunday against the New York Rangers.

