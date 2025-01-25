Stars Defeat Bucs 5-2

January 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Lincoln Stars (24-11-1, 49 pts.) extended their winning streak to five games, defeating the Des Moines Buccaneers (16-18-2, 34 pts.) 5-2 Friday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Stars forwards Bruno Idzan and Dashel Oliver led the Lincoln offense, each tallying a goal and an assist on the night. Des Moines forward Blake Zielinski extended his point streak to seven games with an assist in the opening period. Bucs goalie Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau (7-13-1) suffered the defeat with 22 saves on the night. Stars goalie Yan Shostak (15-9-0) stopped 31 of 33 shots to claim the victory.

A 3-on-2 chance for the Stars converted into a goal by forward Gio Digiulian just 54 seconds into the first period. Forwards Bruno Idzan and Dashel Oliver assisted on the goal that gave Lincoln the early 1-0 lead. A quick shot by Brittan Alstead tied the game at 1-1 off a feed from Brandt Harper and Blake Zielinski. Alstead's sixth of the season came 16:06 into the opening frame.

Lincoln forward Daniel Shlaine netted his 13th of the season 1:15 into the second period to reclaim the lead at 2-1. At 13:02, Jack Pechar sent a slapshot past Seguin-Lescarbeau, extending the Lincoln lead to 3-1. Bucs forward Yaroslav Bryzgalov responded, sending Nate Delladonna's rebounded shot off a pass from Ryan Seelinger to the back of the net, cutting the Stars' lead to 3-2. Bryzgalov's seventh of the season came at 16:53, closing the scoring of the middle frame.

A power-play goal from Oliver widened the Stars' lead to 4-2 at 7:11 into the final frame. Idzan capped the scoring of the game with an empty-netter at 18:43 in the third period, giving a final score of 5-2.

The Buccaneers hit the road for a matchup against the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 6:05 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center. They'll wrap up the weekend with a game against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at ImOn Ice Arena on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 4:05 p.m.

The Bucs return home Saturday, Feb. 1, to face the Waterloo Black Hawks at 6 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. It is a 2-for-1 Beer Night - enjoy two beers for the price of one through the end of the first period! restrictions apply

