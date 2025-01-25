Stampede Get Back in the Win Column

Cedar Rapids, IA - After two tough games, the Sioux Falls Stampede are back in the win column with a shootout victory at ImOn Arena. Jake Merens and Reid Varkonyi both netted goals, while Ethan Wyttenbach and Aiden Welch sealed the shootout win. Goaltender Aiden Wright shut out Cedar Rapids in the shootout to earn his 16th win of the season.

The Stampede's slow starts continued in this game, with Cedar Rapids striking first with a goal from Thomas Vandenberg at 10:39. Shortly after, the Stampede earned their first power play of the night when the RoughRiders' Amine Hajibi was called for hooking. However, the Herd failed to capitalize on the advantage and soon found themselves on a penalty kill after captain Bryce Ingles was penalized for interference. The Stampede's second-ranked penalty kill unit held strong, keeping Cedar Rapids from extending their lead. Despite being outshot 10-9, the RoughRiders carried a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Stampede returned to the power play to start the second period but were unable to convert. At 10:06, forward Jake Merens scored off his own rebound to tie the game, assisted by John McNelis. Minutes later, both teams faced penalties: Stampede defenseman Filip Nordberg was sent to the box for hooking, while RoughRiders' leading scorer Amine Hajibi received an embellishment penalty, followed by a 10-minute misconduct after disputing the call. During the 4-on-4 play, Cedar Rapids regained the lead with a goal from Nick Romeo. By the end of the second period, the RoughRiders maintained their one-goal lead, though the Stampede outshot them 10-6.

To start the third period, Javon Moore drew a hooking penalty to send them to their fourth power play of the night. Forward Reid Varkonyi capitalized, scoring his first power-play goal of the season on a rebound off a pass from John McNelis. The Stampede had another power-play opportunity with just 2:07 remaining but couldn't find the back of the net, sending the game into overtime.

The five-minute overtime period featured multiple high-quality chances from both teams. RoughRiders goaltender AJ Reyelts made two crucial saves, while Stampede goaltender Aiden Wright held firm, with help from a crossbar deflection. The Cedar Rapids shot that hit the crossbar went under review but was confirmed as no goal.

The Stampede headed to their fifth shootout of the season, with a 2-2 record. Logan Renkowski missed the first attempt, while Daniel Astapovich lost control of the puck. Ethan Wyttenbach, the Herd's points leader, scored on the second attempt, deking out RoughRiders' goaltender AJ Reyelts to give Sioux Falls the lead. Cedar Rapids countered with Amine Hajibi, who failed to score. Aiden Welch sealed the win, with a shot around the backside of Reyelts.

Goaltender Aiden Wright made 24 saves in his 23rd appearance between the pipes to earn a .923 save percentage. Wright moves to a record of 16-5-1-0, boasts a .908 save percentage, and a 2.41 goals against average.

The Stampede return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this Thursday and Friday to face the Waterloo Blackhawks and the Sioux City Musketeers, respectively, with both games starting at 7:05 p.m. On Friday, the team will host a Shoe and Boot Drive in partnership with The Good Feet Store. Fans who bring new or gently used shoes to the Stampede office or the game will receive a BOGO ticket voucher for select February games. Tickets for both games are available by calling the Stampede office at 605.275.4625.

The Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs return in just two weeks! Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so grab yours now. Special Wiener Dog-themed items are available on the Stampede's DASH Auction page, and all Wiener Dog merchandise can be found at herdhockey.shop.

