Jacks Welcome NTDP & Waterloo to Muskegon

April 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The race for the top of the Eastern Conference remains tighter than ever, though for the Jacks, week 28 brings a pair of teams to Trinity Health Arena not in it. Friday night, the Jacks take on the 7th place USNTDP Under-18 team, while Sunday brings a mid-afternoon matchup against the Western Conference's Waterloo Black Hawks.

The Matchups

It's been a while since the Jacks have seen either team making their way to the lakeshore this weekend. Friday's opponent, the US National Team Development Program's Under-18 Team, last visited Western Ave. on January 3rd for the front end of a weekend series in the Battle of Michigan.

The game was the USHL debut for Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo, RUS), who scored a pair of goals, joining Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) on the scoresheet for the Jacks. Jacob Kvasnicka kept pace with two goals of his own with another from Will Moore to send the game into overtime. Deadlocked through the sudden-death period, the game went to a shootout where the 18s outscored the Jacks 2-1 for the 4-3 SO win. Heading into the third and final game of the season, the Under-18 Team holds a 2-0-0-0 record against the Jacks, who are 0-1-0-1.

Following an off day on Saturday, the Waterloo Black Hawks take on the Jacks for the second time this season. All the way back on October 11th, the teams met at Young Arena in Waterloo, IA for a 6-2 blowout in favor of Waterloo.

Former Hawk and current Jacks captain David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) opened the scoring in the first period while a Jake Toll (Rosemount, MN) goal in the second period gave the Jacks a 2-1 lead, but a few bounces in the Black Hawks favor and a pair of power play goals sent the game into the loss column for the Jacks.

The NTDP sits on the outside looking in for the final spot in the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs and needs a miracle to keep its season alive. Muskegon and Waterloo, meanwhile, both sit in 3rd place of their respective conferences. The Hawks are locked into their position, while the Jacks maintain a chance at a top 2 spot and first-round bye in the post-season.

About Last Week

There have been better weeks at Trinity Health Arena than last weekend. A second straight three-game series saw the Jacks take on the visiting Madison Capitols. Both Friday and Saturday night went the way of the Caps, but as the weekend went on, the Jacks looked stronger and stronger.

Friday night, the Capitols skated away with a 6-2 win with a perfect line on special teams. The game ended the Jacks' win streak at six, while the Caps extended theirs to the same number. Saturday night was another slow start for the Jacks, but a strong comeback effort brought the game to within a single goal. A late 5-minute major called against the Jacks put an end to the effort, and the Caps picked up a 5-2 win.

Sunday was the highlight of the weekend with a passionate 3-2 win for the Jacks. After the first period, Madison held onto a 2-1 lead, but a pair of goals in the third period propelled the Jacks to the win. First, just 9 seconds into the final frame, David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) scored off a period opening faceoff play, taking advantage of a penalty left over from the second. With just 7 minutes to play, Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) fired a shot into the back of the net to give the Jacks their first lead of the game. The lead held through the final buzzer, and the hopes of a first-round bye stayed alive.

Playoff Picture

The top of the Eastern Conference is tighter than it's ever been. Madison sits in 1st with 80 points. Dubuque follows with 79, then the Jacks with 78. Youngstown is in 4th with 77 points, but a game in hand on the rest of the bunch.

Both the first and second seeds are up for grabs and will most likely be that way heading into the final week of the regular season. Games Jacks fans should pay attention to include Waterloo at Youngstown on Friday and the Chicago/Youngstown series on Saturday and Sunday. Madison hosts the first-place team in the league, Lincoln, on Friday and Saturday, while Dubuque takes on Sioux City and Omaha both on the road.

Over the Airwaves

FloHockey is the official live stream partner of the USHL. Follow along all season long on FloHockey or with a free internet radio feed is also available on Mixlr and the Lumberjacks Hockey Network Presented by Lakeside Surfaces with Voice of the Jacks, Ezra Gennello.

Thirty minutes to puck drop every game day, the Lumberjacks Hockey Network Pregame Show takes place on Facebook Live.

Upcoming Games

Fri. April 4 | 7:00 pm ET | vs USNTDP Under-18

Sun. April 6 | 3:00 pm ET | vs Waterloo

Fri. April 11 | 7:00 pm ET | vs Chicago

Sat. April 12 | 7:05 pm ET | at Chicago

United States Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

