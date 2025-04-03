Des Moines Buccaneers Surpasses 500 Hours of Service - Making an Impact Beyond the Rink

April 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







West Des Moines, IA - The Des Moines Buccaneers are proud to announce that, for the third straight year, the team has collectively surpassed 500 community service hours, reinforcing their commitment to developing players both on and off the ice. Through a variety of service initiatives, the Buccaneers have continued to emphasize the importance of giving back and making a meaningful impact in the community.

"The lessons that they take from their servitude for others are every bit as important as the lessons they take away from playing," said Matt Curley, Head Coach and General Manager of the Des Moines Buccaneers. "We are extremely proud of their work towards these causes and their continued commitment to being a good Buc, both on and off the ice."

From meal preparation to school visits, mentoring young athletes, and even building beds, Buccaneers players have engaged in impactful service projects throughout the Des Moines Metro. These experiences shape them just as much as their time spent on the ice, reinforcing the values of teamwork, leadership, and community responsibility.

Community engagement remains a core pillar of the Buccaneers' mission. This year, the team partnered with numerous local organizations, including Meals From the Heartland, the Johnston Food Pantry, and the Bethel Mission. Players also assisted the Animal Rescue League of Iowa by socializing puppies to aid in adoption, helped create an adaptive sports zone for athletes of all abilities through Can Play, and visited schools to play floor hockey with students. Additionally, the team delivered hats and mittens collected from their annual winter drive to local students in need.

A significant part of the Buccaneers' outreach involves mentoring the next generation of hockey players. The team dedicated approximately 120 hours to working with the Des Moines Youth Hockey Association (DMYHA), while Buccaneers coaches contributed an additional 76 hours to leadership and development efforts.

"Giving back to the community is at the core of who we are as an organization," said Eric Grundfast, President of the Des Moines Buccaneers. "Hockey is more than just a game - it's a way to bring people together, inspire the next generation, and support those in need. We take pride in the role our players and staff play in making a difference, and we will continue to use our platform to grow the sport and give back to the Central Iowa community that supports us."

Charitable giving is also a cornerstone of the Buccaneers' commitment to the community. Each season, the organization donates hundreds of ticket vouchers and signed memorabilia while raising crucial funds for nonprofits through specialty jersey auctions and Chuck-a-Puck proceeds. To date, the Buccaneers have donated over $120,000 this season alone.

The Des Moines Buccaneers aren't just a hockey team - they are a cornerstone of community engagement and hockey development in Des Moines. Through continued service, mentorship, and charitable giving, the Buccaneers remain dedicated to making a lasting impact both on and off the ice.

