Stars Home Opener Spoiled by Barracuda in 5-2 Loss

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, dropped their first game at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park tonight as the San Jose Barracuda tallied their first win of the year in a 5-2 decision. Texas is now 2-2-0-0 to begin the season and will meet the Barracuda again tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

A pair of San Jose goals in the first period scored less than a minute apart put Texas in an early hole. Kyle Topping and Justin Viel each scored net-front goals for the Barracuda before the Stars countered with a late first period tally and eventually tied the game in the second period.

Adam Mascherin brought Texas within one goal, battling his way to the front of the net for his second goal of the season. The winger had his first chance denied and after Riley Damiani failed to convert, Mascherin followed up the rebound and popped it over goaltender Sam Harvey with just five seconds left in the period.

After the intermission, the Stars earned an early second period power play. Captain Cole Schneider capitalized on the advantage, deflecting Nikita Scherbak's shot past Harvey. It was Schneider's first goal of the season and completed a two-point night in his home debut for Texas.

A close play in front of the net later in the period resulted in San Jose's third and deciding goal. Following a 5-on-3 advantage, Jayden Halbgewachs was credited with a power play goal and his first of the year. The battle ensued as Colton Point made a save in front. As he scrambled, players toppled on top of him and the puck launched into the air near the right post. Halbewachs gathered the puck in his glove, dropped it to his stick in the crease and deposited it into the net to give San Jose the edge.

The Barracuda never looked back, netting a pair of goals in the third period to extend the lead. Texas ended the night 1-for-4 on the power play and San Jose converted once on three chances.

Point surrendered his first game of the season after making 27 saves while Harvey made 29 stops in the game for his first professional win.

1. Sam Harvey (SJ) 2. Joel Kellman (SJ) 3. Cole Schneider (TEX)

