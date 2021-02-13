Griffins Grab First Victory

February 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Evgeny Svechnikov

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Cleveland Monsters) Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Evgeny Svechnikov(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Cleveland Monsters)

CLEVELAND - The Grand Rapids Griffins claimed their first win of the 2020-21 campaign on Saturday, scoring twice in the third period for a 3-1 decision over the Cleveland Monsters at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, the teams traded power play goals in the second period. Trey Fix-Wolansky snapped a shot past Pat Nagle's blocker from the right circle on a rush at 11:28, but the Griffins took advantage of a fortunate bounce to tie matters less than four minutes later. Kyle Criscuolo's dump into the right corner caromed off the glass and out into the slot, where a crashing Evgeny Svechnikov made a quick deke to slip the puck past Brad Thiessen's outstretched left leg.

Riley Barber gave the Griffins their first third-period lead of the young season 1:53 into the final frame off a takeaway by Turner Elson behind the Cleveland net. Barber skated out to the bottom of the left circle, turned and sniped a high shot into the far corner of Thiessen's net.

That proved to be the game-winner, and Dominic Turgeon added an empty-netter with 1:49 remaining off assists from Elson and Michael Rasmussen for the final margin. Nagle finished with 26 saves in the victory.

Notes

- The Griffins have scored one power play goal in each game this season, and Criscuolo (2-1--3) and Barber (0-3--3) have factored into the scoring of each.

- Grand Rapids will complete its season-opening road slate on Thursday in Rockford before returning to Van Andel Arena next Saturday, Feb. 20 to host Cleveland for its first home game in 346 days.

- Elson's two assists gave him 150 points (70-80-150) for his 368-game AHL career.

Grand Rapids 0 1 2 - 3

Cleveland 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Sikura Cle (tripping), 10:17.

2nd Period-1, Cleveland, Fix-Wolansky 1 (Dalpe, Gerbe), 11:28 (PP). 2, Grand Rapids, Svechnikov 1 (Criscuolo, Barber), 15:08 (PP). Penalties-Loggins Gr (high-sticking), 10:37; Lappin Cle (hooking), 14:54.

3rd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Barber 1 (Elson), 1:53. 4, Grand Rapids, Turgeon 1 (Elson, Rasmussen), 18:11 (EN). Penalties-served by Fix-Wolansky Cle (bench minor - too many men), 8:31.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 12-12-7-31. Cleveland 7-10-10-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 3; Cleveland 1 / 1.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Nagle 1-1-0 (27 shots-26 saves). Cleveland, Thiessen 0-2-0 (30 shots-28 saves).

A-2,720

Three Stars

1. GR Barber (game-winning goal, assist); 2. GR Svechnikov (power play goal). 3. CLE Fix-Wolansky (power play goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 1-2-0-0 (2 pts.) / Thurs., Feb. 18 at Rockford 7 p.m. EST

Cleveland: 0-2-0-0 (0 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 20 at Grand Rapids 4 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.