Barracuda Dim Stars 5-2

February 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Cedar Park, TX - The San Jose Barracuda (1-1-1-0) got five goals from five different skaters and 29 saves from Sam Harvey and earned a 5-2 win over the Texas Stars (2-2-0-0) on Friday night at the H-E-B Center. In the win, Ozzy Wiesblatt and Kyle Topping each scored their first AHL goals.

- Sam Harvey (1-0-0-0) stopped 29 shots to earn his first win in his pro debut

- Kyle Topping opened Friday's scoring, lighting the lamp in his pro debut at 12:48 of the first

- Sharks 2020 first round pick (31st overall) Ozzy Wiesblatt completed the Barracuda's five-goal night with the first of his pro career at 15:21 of the third

- Jayden Halbgewachs, the Barracuda's leading goal scorer last season, potted his first of the year at 12:31 of the second period on the power play and it turned out to be the game-winner

- Robbie Russo (1) scored his first goal as a member of the Barracuda at 8:16 of third

- Jeff Viel (1) tucked in his first of the year at 13:30 of the first period, at the time, giving the Barracuda a 2-0 lead

- Joel Kellman, Alex True and Joachim Blichfeld each recorded multi-assist nights in the win

- Jake McGrew recorded an assist on Toppings goal, the first AHL point of his career

- Five players made their season debut for the Barracuda on Friday (Chaz Reddekopp, Evan Weinger, Kyle Topping, Krystof Hrabik and Sam Harvey) including the AHL debuts of Krystof Hrabik, Kyle Topping and Sam Harvey

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.