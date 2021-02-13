Post Game Notes: Stars 5 vs Barracuda 3

Joe Cecconi's opening goal in the first period, was his first pro tally. He finished the night with two points.

Ben Gleason and Anthony Louis each scored second period goals to give Texas a 3-2 lead before the second intermission.

The Barracuda tied the game three separate times and Joachim Blichfeld recorded a pair of goals in the game.

Cole Schneider scored the game winning goal in the game and has three points in the last two nights.

With his empty net goal defenseman Thomas Harley continues a five-game point streak.

Goaltender Tomas Sholl made 29 saves and earned his first AHL win.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

Tuesday, Feb. 16 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Wednesday, Feb. 24 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Friday, Feb. 26 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Saturday, Feb. 27 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

February 13, 2021

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas

Texas Stars - 5, San Jose Barracuda - 3

1st 2nd 3rd Final

BARRACUDA 2 1 0 3

STARS 3 0 5 5

Shots PEN-PIM PP

BARRACUDA 29 4-8:00 0/3

STARS 35 3-6:00 1/4

STARS: 3-2-0-0 (1-1-0-0 | HOME) (2-1-0-0 | AWAY)

Goaltender: Tomas Sholl (W) - 26 saves

BARRACUDA: 1-2-1-0 (0-1-1-0 | HOME) (1-1-0-0 | AWAY)

Goaltender: Sam Harvey (L) - 30 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Cole Schneider (TEX)

Joachim Blichfeld (SJ)

Joseph Cecconi (TEX)

