Game Preview: Condors in Primetime Tonight on 23ABC at 8 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Condors host the Henderson Silver Knights on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena in primetime at 8 p.m. Tonight's game is the second of six games televised live on 23ABC presented by Three-Way Chevrolet and Dignity Health. Jim Ranger, who finished second on The Voice this season, will perform the National Anthem.

HOUCHIN BLOOD BANK GAME NIGHT JERSEY RAFFLE: purchase your raffle tickets for just $10 for a chance to win a game-worn, signed Joe Gambardella white jersey.

BIG BRAND TIRE FIRST GOAL CHALLENGE: enter on the team's Facebook page starting at noon for your chance to win an Apple TV.

YOU WIN WHEN THE CONDORS WIN THANKS TO SAMCO: when the Condors win, screenshot the winning image on the team's Instagram story and bring to any Bakersfield SAMCO location for a complimentary 20 oz. icee or fountain soda within 24 hours.

The Bakersfield Condors and Henderson Silver Knights wrap up the weekend with an 8 p.m. contest at Mechanics Bank Arena. It is the second meeting all-time between the two clubs following last night's 3-1 victory for Henderson.

Bakersfield fell behind 1-0 for the first time this season, but D Markus Niemelainen tied the game with his first in the AHL minutes later. After a scoreless second, Henderson notched the game-winner midway through the third period on a goal from D Ryan Murphy. G Olivier Rodrigue made his third straight start and made 22 stops.

Henderson jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal from former Condors winger Tomas Jurco. LW Danny O'Reagan had two assists on the night as G Logan Thompason picked up his third straight win to begin the season, stopping 26 of 27.

Brad Malone was named the third Condors captain in the AHL era and the 17th in the organization's history. D Ryan Stanton and LW Tyler Benson will serve as alternates for the 2020-21 season.

The Condors roster features 16 Canadians, six Americans, and four Europeans (Czech Republic, Finland, Latvia, Sweden).

SKINNER RETURNS FROM EDMONTON

G Stuart Skinner was loaned to the Condors on Sunday after becoming the 13th Condors player in the AHL era to make their NHL debut. He picked up a win on Januiary 31 in an 8-5 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Two of the Condors five goals this season have come from d-men... C Cooper Marody has a goal and assist in his last two games... D Kevin Gravel picked up his first assist of the season last night... LW Alan Quine tied for the team high in shots with three last night. He has 12 in three games to start the season, which leads the team.

The Silver Knights have allowed just five goals in three games... Henderson has outscored the opposition 6-0 in the third period... The Silver Knights are led by first-year head coach Manny Viveiros who was an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2018-19 season... C Reid Duke, the first contracted player in Vegas Golden Knights history is tied for the team lead with two goals after an 8g-7a in 39 games campaign with Chicago (AHL) last season.

2/7 - G Stuart Skinner loaned to Bakersfield (AHL)

