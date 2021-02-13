Monsters Come up Short in 3-1 Loss to Griffins
February 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-1 on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 0-2-0-0 and are currently tied for fifth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Trey Fix-Wolansky capitalized on a power-play opportunity at 11:28 of the middle frame with assists from Zac Dalpe and Nathan Gerbe. Evegeny Svechnikov responded for the Griffins with a man-advantage tally at 15:08 sending both teams to the final intermission locked up 1-1. Grand Rapids secured the win in the third period after Riley Barber's goal at 1:53 and Dominic Turgeon's empty-net tally at 18:11 bringing the final score to 3-1.
Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 28 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Pat Nagle stopped 26 shots in victory.
The Monsters travel to rematch the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday, February 20th, for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
GR 0 1 2 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 27 1/1 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
GR 31 1/3 0/1 2 min / 1 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Thiessen L 28 2 0-2-0
GR Nagle W 26 1 1-1-0
Cleveland Record: 0-2-0-0, T-5th Central Division
Grand Rapids Record: 1-2-0-0, 4th Central Division
