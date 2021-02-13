Monsters Come up Short in 3-1 Loss to Griffins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-1 on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 0-2-0-0 and are currently tied for fifth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Trey Fix-Wolansky capitalized on a power-play opportunity at 11:28 of the middle frame with assists from Zac Dalpe and Nathan Gerbe. Evegeny Svechnikov responded for the Griffins with a man-advantage tally at 15:08 sending both teams to the final intermission locked up 1-1. Grand Rapids secured the win in the third period after Riley Barber's goal at 1:53 and Dominic Turgeon's empty-net tally at 18:11 bringing the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 28 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Pat Nagle stopped 26 shots in victory.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 - - 1

GR 0 1 2 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 1/1 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

GR 31 1/3 0/1 2 min / 1 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Thiessen L 28 2 0-2-0

GR Nagle W 26 1 1-1-0

Cleveland Record: 0-2-0-0, T-5th Central Division

Grand Rapids Record: 1-2-0-0, 4th Central Division

