Stars Break Through Barracuda for 5-3 Win

February 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, battled through a resilient effort from the San Jose Barracuda tonight and emerged with a 5-3 win. Cole Schneider's second goal in as many games in the third period went down as the game-winner. The two teams finish the three-game set at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

The Stars were looking for a better start than on Friday night and they got it. After the puck rattled around the boards, Joe Cecconi crept into the right corner and threw a puck toward the net. The defenseman caught goaltender Sam Harvey off guard and scored his first professional goal less than six minutes into the game.

The Barracuda pestered the Stars on the scoresheet all night and tied the game three separate times. Jake McGrew was the first to equalize the game, two minutes later on a 2-on-1.

With less than five minutes to play in the period, the Stars were swirling in the offensive zone. Nikita Scherbak was able to throw another low angle chance toward the net that hit Harvey before finding the skate of Ben Gleason. The defenseman was in the right place at the right time for his first goal of the season, giving Texas a 2-1 lead.

Less than 30 seconds later Joachim Blichfeld benefitted from a blocked shot that came onto to his stick in the right circle. The forward tossed one past Tomas Sholl in net to even the score. The Stars had the last laugh in the period though. Riley Damiani picked off a pass at center ice and walked into the zone. Anthony Louis was there to receive a hard pass across the ice before hammering a one timer into the back of the net past Harvey's glove. The goal came with less than 40 seconds left in the opening period.

Blichfeld tallied the only goal in the second period on a cross ice pass from Ryan Merkley to tie the game five minutes into the middle stanza. Texas outshot the Barracuda 16-to-8 but it would require a third period to decide the game.

Sholl produced some fantastic saves in the early part of the third period and eventually finished the night with 26 stops to earn his first AHL win. Schneider gave Sholl and the Stars some breathing room less than eight minutes into the final period. Josh Melnick circled the net before sending a pass over to the captain in the left circle. His one-timer bested Harvey who finished his second professional start with 30 saves on 34 shots.

Texas added one final goal to the scoreboard as Thomas Harley continued his five-game point streak and became the seventh Stars player to score on the power play as he launched a puck in the empty net with 23 seconds left in the game.

