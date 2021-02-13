Anaheim Ducks Reassign Stolarz, Agozzino and Lettieri to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Anthony Stolarz, center Andrew Agozzino and right wing Vinni Lettieri to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Stolarz, 27 (1/20/94), has gone 6-7-4 with two shutouts, a 2.99 goals-against average (GAA) and .910 save percentage (SV%) in 26 NHL games with Anaheim, Edmonton and Philadelphia. The 6-6, 230-pound goaltender made his Ducks debut Mar. 11, 2020 vs. St. Louis, stopping 33-of-35 shots. Stolarz spent the majority of 2019-20 with San Diego, posting a 21-12-6 record, setting a new AHL career high in SV% (.922) and tying a personal best in wins.

Originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz owns a 71-53-19 record with three shutouts in 152 career AHL games with San Diego and Lehigh Valley. Signed to a two-year contract extension Jan. 7, the Edison, NJ native has appeared in two AHL All-Star Classics (2019-20 and 2015-16).

Agozzino, 30 (1/3/91), has recorded 2-6=8 points with a +5 rating and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 44 career NHL games with Anaheim, Pittsburgh and Colorado. The 5-10, 187-pound forward made his season debut with the Ducks Jan. 31 vs. St. Louis. Agozzino split the 2019-20 season with Anaheim and Pittsburgh, combining for 1-2=3 points with a +3 rating in a career-high 22 NHL games. He also added 14-19=33 points in 37 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) last season.

Claimed on waivers from Pittsburgh on Feb. 24, 2020, Agozzino has posted 160-225=385 points with a +10 rating and 448 PIM in 504 career American Hockey League (AHL) games. The Kleinburg, Ontario native ranks fourth in goals, fifth in points and eighth in games played among all AHL players since his first full season in 2012-13.

Lettieri, 26 (2/6/95), has appeared in 47 career NHL games with Anaheim and the New York Rangers, recording 2-6=8 points and 14 PIM. He made his Anaheim debut Jan. 26 at Arizona and scored his first career goal and point in his NHL debut with the Rangers, Dec. 29, 2017 at Detroit. The 5-11, 194-pound center scored 71-61=132 points with 103 PIM in 173 career AHL games with Hartford, one of four AHL players to score 20 goals in each of the last three seasons (2017-20), doing so in each of his first three seasons.

A native of Excelsior, MN, Lettieri scored 25-22=47 points with 46 PIM in 61 AHL games with Hartford in 2019-20, setting a career high in goals and leading the club in scoring, goals and PPG (9). Lettieri paced Hartford in goals and PPG in each of his three seasons, while leading in points-per game in 2019-20 (.77) and 2018-19 (1.0).

