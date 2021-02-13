Barracuda Outshined by Stars 5-3
February 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Cedar Park, TX - The San Jose Barracuda (1-2-1-0) erased three different one-goal deficits on Saturday at the H-E-B Center but a fourth comeback proved too much as the club lost 5-3 to the Texas Stars (3-2-0-0).
- Sam Harvey (1-1-0-0) suffered the loss after allowing four goals on 34 shots
- Sharks 2017 draft pick and California native Jake McGrew (1) opened up the scoring for the Barracuda in the first with his first career AHL goal
- Joachim Blichfeld (2, 3) scored twice on Saturday, his fifth multi-goal game of his career and third straight contest with multiple points. Blichfeld now co-leads the AHL with six points and ranks tied for second in the league with three goals
- Antti Suomela made it assists in three-straight games as picked up the only helper on McGrew's tally.
- After collecting an assist on Saturday and two on Friday, Joel Kellman now co-leads the team in that department with three, along with Suomela and Blichfeld.
