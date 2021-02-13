Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket February 13th

February 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators return to the ice this afternoon in Montreal for the second of four matches against Laval Rocket.

The Sens didn't see victory in their season opener last night, and are back again today after the 5-1 loss.

Roster Notes:

The Sens will have Kevin Mandolese in goal tonight in his American Hockey League debut, backed up by Joey Daccord.

Zach Magwood, Robert Calisti, Jack Dougherty, Clark Bishop, Cole Reindhardt, Jonathan Davidsson, Jack Kopacka and Cedrick Andree are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

Belleville is 18-13-1-2 all-time against the Rocket but fell to the team last night.

Today is the second of four straight games between the two sides in Montreal.

Who to Watch:

Kevin Mandolese will be making his AHL debut after 4 seasons with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL. The Blainville Quebec native was a round 6 #157th overall pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Cole Cassels is back on the ice for Belleville this afternoon after 24 games with the team in 2019-20, where he collected 8 points.

Ridley Greig was the 28th overall pick by the Ottawa Senators in 2020. Last season, he had 60 points (26 goals) in 56 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 1pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV and RDS. Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.

Merchandise Spotlight February 13th:

Spend over $35.00 and receive a FREE Signed Mystery Puck, available from 12pm-12am on game day.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.