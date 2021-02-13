Crunch Topped by Penguins, 5-4

February 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch came back to tie the game twice in the third period, but were unable to overtake the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, falling 5-4 tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

After Wilkes-Barre/Scranton built a 3-1 lead through two periods, the teams exchanged five goals in just 4:35 early in the third before the Penguins netted the game-winner. Alex Barre-Boulet led the Crunch with two goals on the night. Aleksi Heponiemi added two helpers.

Crunch goaltender Sam Montembeault turned aside 23-of-28 shots, while Emil Larmi stopped 29-of-33 in net for the Penguins. Syracuse went 4-for-5 on the penalty kill, but was held scoreless on three power play opportunities.

The Penguins jumped out to a quick lead just 46 seconds in. Radim Zohorna shoveled a backhander that trickled past Montembeault for Jan Drozg to poke in.

At 15:31, the Crunch evened the score. Luke Witkowski grabbed the puck along the boards and fed Barre-Boulet for a wrister from the bottom of the left circle.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton potted two in the second period to build up a 3-1 lead. Chase Berger lit the lamp at the 6:40 mark followed by Kyle Olson at 19:36.

Two minutes into the third period, Grigori Denisenko fired in a shot from the slot. A minute later, Gabe Fortier deked around a defender and sent home an equalizer.

The game only stayed tied for 16 seconds before Will Reilly gave Wilkes-Barre/Scranton another lead. Thirty seconds later, the teams were knotted again when Barre-Boulet tallied his second of the night on the back door.

Jordy Bellerive put the Penguins back up yet again at 6:45 and they held onto the lead through the final horn.

The Crunch travel to Utica to face the Comets on Wednesday.

For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet is on a three-game point streak (3g, 1a)...Grigory Denisenko scored his first North American pro goal tonight.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.