Stars Earn Third Straight Win to Close out 2024

December 31, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars wrapped up 2024 with a 4-1 win over the Omaha Lancers on Tuesday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (19-10-0-0) recorded a season-high 70 shots while holding Omaha (6-19-4-0) to just 18 shots. The Stars earned their third straight victory and concluded 2024 with a 37-26-4-0 record between regular season and postseason games. The Lancers suffered their 11th straight loss, falling to 0-9-2-0 in this stretch.

Bruno Idzan and Gio DiGiulian scored 3:02 apart in the second period to help the Stars overcome an early deficit. Idzan cashed in on a cross-ice pass from Daniel Shlaine to score his second goal and record a point for the fourth time in his first five games with the Stars. DiGiulian cashed in on a rebound off a Dashel Oliver shot from the left point that DiGiulian put in five-hole from the top of the crease.

Omaha struck first at the 6:05 mark of the first on Easton Jacobs' third goal of the season. He tried passing the puck to his left but the puck was blocked and came right back to him for the game's first tally.

The Stars outshot the Lancers, 27-8, in the first period but were held off the scoresheet in a period for the first time since the third period Dec. 13 vs. Tri-City. Omaha recorded fewer shots in each succeeding period, being outshot, 22-6, in the second and 21-4 in the third.

Jack Pechar scored a highlight-reel goal at the 7:01 mark of the third to add insurance. He received a handoff from Etienne Lessard, glided to the right point and then weaved around two defenders before scoring top shelf. Pechar has recorded 16 points (8+8) in his last eight games and the Stars have won seven of those games.

Lefty Markonidis added an empty-net goal at the 19:49 mark of the third to cap the scoring and improve the Stars to 2-0 vs. the Lancers this season.

The Stars are on the road this weekend to face Tri-City Friday and then Des Moines Saturday. Lincoln is back home Jan. 10-11 against USA Hockey NTDP. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.