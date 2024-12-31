Fighting Five: Saints Visit Black Hawks to Finish 2024

WATERLOO, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (19-9-0-0, 38 pts) visit the Waterloo Black Hawks (12-8-4-4, 32 pts) on New Year's Eve Tuesday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Cowbell Cup

The Saints lead the Cowbell Cup standings with 20 points in 13 games played. The Fighting Saints have played the most games of any team in the competition and hold a 10-3-0-0 record in it.

Dubuque has won all four previous meetings against Waterloo with all four going past regulation. The Saints won in Waterloo on Oct. 29 in a shootout and on Dec. 7 in overtime. All four games have ended with a 4-3 final score in favor of Dubuque.

2. Defensemen Deliver

All four goals in Dubuque's win over Cedar Rapids on Saturday were scored by defensemen. Sean Barnhill continued his torrid stretch with the first goal of the game and his fourth in the last three contests.

A Josh Niedermayer goal was sandwiched between two Matt Desiderio goals to bring his season total to nine. Desiderio has scored the most goals of any USHL defenseman and is second among all defensemen with 22 points.

3. Enemy Territory

The Fighting Saints are 11-3-0-0 in 14 true road games this season, including 2-0 in Waterloo. The Saints have won eight of the last 10 road games this season.

On Tuesday, Dubuque will play the second road game in a stretch with six of nine total games away from Dubuque.

4. Happy Hockey-Days

The Fighting Saints are in the midst of playing six games in 10 days with Tuesday's game against Waterloo marking the halfway-point of that stretch.

Following the matchup with the Hawks, the Saints will host Youngstown on Friday and Saturday before visiting Cedar Rapids on Sunday.

5. Water Drops

Waterloo enters the matchup with one of the top power plays in the USHL and excels at home on the man-advantage with a 30.0% power play at Young Arena. The Hawks are playing the fifth of six-straight home games on Tuesday.

Waterloo split a series with Fargo last weekend after a 19-day layoff between games. The Hawks won 2-1 over the Force in overtime on Sunday, their 10th overtime game of the season.

Tuesday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena and is available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

