Ivan Ryabkin Joins Lumberjacks Ahead of Second Half

December 31, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Back in October the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced the addition of Russian born skater Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo, RUS) to the roster as the staff worked to bring him to North America. Tuesday afternoon as the calendar year turned to 2025 the team announced that Ryabkin is joining the Lumberjacks for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season.

His addition to the lineup is massive. Lumberjacks General Manager Jim McGroarty said "Not only is it so exciting for Muskegon, but it's also a really big deal for the United States Hockey League."

Last summer at the 2024 NHL Draft the Jacks had a pair of players selected in the first round. Sacha Boisvert (2022-2024) heard his name called at #18 overall by the Chicago Blackhawks. Then, at #28 overall the Calgary Flames selected Matvei Gridin (2022-2024).

"When you look at the players in the past that we've had in our organization especially with the guys from last year Matvei (Gridin) and Sacha (Boisvert) I think what you're seeing is a change in culture of what we've done to the landscape of Muskegon hockey." McGroarty continued. "Every year you see the National Program first round, first round, first round, but lately you've been seeing around the USHL more players are creeping in to that first round and deservingly so."

Heading into the 2025 NHL Draft Ryabkin is projected to be selected in the top 10 picks of the first round. He joins a long list of projected draft picks on the Lumberjacks roster including Luka Radivojevic (Trencin, SVK) another projected first rounder.

McGroarty added "The biggest thing for Ivan (Ryabkin) is he doesn't have to come in and carry the whole load. The coaches have done a good job and have put in a great system. The culture is phenomenal so it should be an easy transition for Ivan to come in and play his game and do what he does best."

The praise didn't stop with Ryabkin. McGroarty shared some praise for Head Coach Parker Burgess and the Jacks coaching staff. "I have to give our coaches a ton of credit. You've got kids coming in from all over the world, and to be able to get everybody to buy in, and be on the same page, and love each other and come into the rink every day the way Parker and the coaching staff have done. It's done a tremendous job in helping these young men translate not just their game on the ice, but their off ice too."

Ryabkin is expected to join the Lumberjacks ahead of this weekend's series against the USNTDP at Trinity Health Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday against the 18's and 6 p.m. on Saturday against the 17's. Get your tickets and more information by visiting muskegonlumberjacks.com.

