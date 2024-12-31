Four Musketeers Selected to Chipotle All-American Game

Sioux City, IA - Four Sioux City Musketeers have been selected to participate in the Chipotle All-American Game that will take place on January 16, 2025 in Plymouth, MI.

The players selected are defenseman, Anthony Allain-Samake and goalie Bjorn Bronas who will play on Team Blue. And forwards Nicholas Sykora and Jackson Crowder who will play on Team White.

Anthony Allain-Samake is the Musketeers top scoring defenseman with eleven points in 28 games all coming via the assist and three of those dished out on the power play.

The Quebec native blue liner is committed to play collegiately at the University of Connecticut. He was selected as a Phase II Draft Pick this past spring after playing last year with the New Jersey Rockets of the NCDC.

Bjorn Bronas will be playing behind Samake for Team Blue in the contest. In eleven games for Sioux City this season, Bronas carries a 3.30 GAA and a 0.873 save percentage to go with a 3-3-0-3 record.

Committed to play at Minnesota State, Bronas also appeared in three games for Sioux City last year and authored a 1.55 GAA and a 0.902 save percentage.

Nicholas Sykora is a recent addition to the Sioux City Musketeer roster following a trade with the Omaha Lancers on November 21st. In total between the Lancers and Musketeers, Sykora has 18 points in 28 games played with 11 goals and 7 assists.

Most of that scoring has come in a Musketeers sweater. In eleven games for Sioux City, Sykora has eleven points via five goals and six assists with a plus three margin.

His father Petr Sykora played over one-thousand games in the NHL and won a pair of Stanley Cups in 2000 with the New Jersey Devils and again in 2009 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jackson Crowder has played 24 games for the Musketeers this season and has gained eight points through five goals and three assists. Two of those goals have come in the last two games that the Musketeers have played.

Committed to Ohio State, Crowder, an Allen, Texas native also appeared in four games for the Musketeers the previous season.

Last year's game saw a pair of Musketeers nominated between forwards Kaden Shahan and Ethan Gardula with Sioux City Head Coach, Jason Kersner serving on the bench.

The Musketeers return to action this weekend with a pair of games against the Sioux Falls Stampede beginning on Friday night at 7:05 pm at the Tyson Events Center.

