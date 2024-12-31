Hendrickson Headed for Waterloo

December 31, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Goaltender Kambryn Hendrickson will join the Waterloo Black Hawks for the second half of the United States Hockey League season following a trade with the Omaha Lancers announced Tuesday.

The Lancers receive goalie Daniel Moor, plus a collection of Phase I and II USHL Draft Picks in return.

"We feel like Kam has been one of the top goaltenders in the USHL this season," said Waterloo General Manager Bryn Chyzyk. "The goaltending position is such a crucial part within the game of hockey, and teams that have playoff success are built from the net out. We feel like pairing him with Cal Vachon will give us an opportunity to win every single night."

In Omaha this season, Hendrickson is 3-6-2, including a pair of shutout wins. He is one of seven USHL goalies with multiple shutouts this season. The University of Connecticut recruit ranks third in the league with a .918 save percentage and currently stands 10th in goals-against average at 2.58.

In October, Hendrickson was rated as a "Watch" prospect for the 2025 National Hockey League Draft by NHL Central Scouting. He has also been chosen to appear during USA Hockey's All-American Game next month at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan. Waterloo will now be represented by four players at the event; last week's roster announcement for the showcase also included forwards Brendan McMorrow, Matthew Lansing, and defenseman Brady Peddle.

Before Christmas, Hendrickson helped the United States win the gold medal during the World Junior A Challenge in Camrose, Alberta, minding the crease as part of the U.S. Junior Select Team coached by Matt Smaby. The 18-year-old played in two games at the competition, including a 14-save victory over Canada East in the semifinal round.

Hendrickson joined the Lancers late in the 2023/24 season, delivering a 4-1-0 record and stopping 92.4 percent of the shots he faced during seven appearances. He spent the majority of last winter playing for Chanhassen (MN) High School, winning 23 of 29 games with a .951 save percentage. Hendrickson earned the Frank Brimsek Award last spring as the best senior goalie in Minnesota after backstopping his team to the Class AA state final. Across two campaigns with the Chanhassen Storm, Hendrickson went 40-10-0 with 16 shutouts.

Moor moves on to Omaha after earning a 4-2-3 record in nine games for Waterloo, including a 31-save shutout of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on October 26th. The Princeton recruit owned a .899 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against mark.

"The decision to move Daniel Moor was an extremely difficult one," noted Chyzyk. "Since adding him as a free agent out of our Main Camp, he has worked each and every single day to provide value to the team. He was an unbelievable teammate and we know that he will find success throughout the rest of his hockey career."

