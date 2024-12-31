Moffatt Exits with Injury in the 3rd Period, CR Scores 5 to Win

December 31, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Gamblers fell to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 6-5 in a high scoring affair on Tuesday at the Resch Center for New Year's Eve Night and Bud Night.

Green Bay opened the contest with three goals in the first period from Egor Shilov, Lukas Peterson and David Green before the RoughRiders responded with a goal from Heath Nelson. The Gamblers held a 3-1 advantage after the first period, and they extended their lead to three goals after Shilov scored his second goal of the day with 91 seconds remaining in the second period.

The game completely turned on its head in the third period after Cedar Rapids scored four unanswered goals to take a 5-4 lead. Green Bay's Aidan Park tied the game at 5-5 11:29 into the final frame, but the RoughRiders scored the game-winning goal six minutes later after Amine Hajibi scored his second goal of the game.

Green Bay was outshot 42-25, but the Gamblers were 3-for-4 on the power play in the contest. Gamblers goaltender Gavin Moffatt saved 29 of the 30 shots he faced before Michael Manzi played the final 20 minutes in relief.

