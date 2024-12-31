Stampede End 2024 on a High Note

December 31, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede rang in the new year with a hard-fought victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers. Noah Urness tied the game late in the first period with a clutch deflection. Early in the second, Urness struck again, capitalizing on a power play to give the Herd the lead. In the third period, Sam Spehar sealed the deal with a crucial goal midway through the frame. Goaltender Aiden Wright would stay strong between the pipes stopping 21 of 23 shots on goal to help earn the victory for the Herd.

The game kicked off with a fast-paced first period, initially favoring the Des Moines Buccaneers. At just 2:46, Adyn Merrick was called for tripping, giving the Buccaneers an early power play. Jack Kernan capitalized at 4:27 with a power-play goal, putting Des Moines on the board first. Herd goaltender Aiden Wright stood strong, limiting the Buccaneers to one goal despite continued pressure. The Stampede created several scoring opportunities but couldn't convert until 18:18, when Noah Urness deflected the puck into the net to tie the game at 1-1. After the first period the Stampede led the game for shots on goal at 9 compared to the 7 from the Buccaneers.

The second period mirrored the first in intensity. Just 1:49 in, Des Moines challenged for a missed penalty, resulting in Filip Nordberg being called for interference. A cross-checking penalty against the Buccaneers soon followed, leading to a Stampede power play. Despite their season-long power-play struggles, Noah Urness struck again at 4:33, assisted by Reid Varkonyi and Alexei Vlasov, giving the Herd a 2-1 lead. The period featured back-and-forth action, with the Herd outshooting the Buccaneers 9-8. Aiden Wright continued his impressive play, keeping Des Moines from adding to the scoreboard this period. In the final seconds, Connor Bewick took a tripping penalty, giving the Stampede a power play to open the third.

The third period saw quick action, returning the Stampede had a power play and saw looks at the net they were unable to capitalize on. Shortly after Varkonyi would get called for high sticking at 3:42. Despite the close call, the Buccaneers would not be able to score on their power play. Throughout the third period both teams had open chances to get on the board Sam Spehar would be the one to convert after the assists from Ethan Wyttenbach and Joe Belisle. Des Moines would be quick to respond when Blake Zielinksi would score unassisted. Buccaneers would pull their goalie with a minute left in the period but the Stampede would be unable to score despite attempts made.

Goaltender Aiden Wright earns his 11th win on the season moving his record to 11-3-1. He stopped 21 of 23 shots on goal, moving his save percentage to .910.

The Stampede will return to the Premier Center this weekend to take on the Chicago Steel from the Eastern Conference. The puck will drop at 7:05 pm Friday for We Hate Winter Night presented by Soo Sports. Saturday is Country Night and the puck will drop at 6:05 pm. Tickets for all remaining Stampede home games are available at the KELOLAND Box Office or by calling the Stampede office at 605.275.4625.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.