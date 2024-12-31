Omaha Swaps Goalies and Picks with Waterloo

December 31, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have traded goaltender Kam Hendrickson and a 2025 Phase I 8th Round Pick to the Waterloo Black Hawks in exchange for goaltender Daniel Moor, 2025 Phase I Draft 4th and 5th round picks along with 2025 Phase II Draft 3rd and 4th round picks. We wish Kam well in Waterloo.

Moor is a 2006 born goaltender in his rookie season. The Princeton commit has a 4-2-2-1 record through 9 games this season with 1 shutout, a 0.899 save percentage and a 2.64 goals allowed average. Welcome home to Omaha, Daniel Moor!

