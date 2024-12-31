Gameday Preview

December 31, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. LANCERS

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: End 2024 Strong

- Tonight wraps up the 2024 calendar year and the Stars enter with a 36-26-4-0 record, regular season and postseason games included. It is also the Stars' first time hosting a game on New Year's Eve since their inaugural season. Lincoln has dropped its two previous New Year's Eve tilts against Omaha with a 5-2 loss in 1996 and a 6-3 loss in 2006. The Stars are 10-14-0-1 all-time on New Year's Eve.

Key 2: Score First

- The Lancers have only scored first 12 times this season and are 3-5-4-0 when doing so. That is good for a tie of the third-fewest times scoring first in the USHL. The Stars scored first on Saturday against Tri-City to snap a stretch of three straight games allowing the game's first goal. Lincoln is 13-1 when scoring first.

Key 3: Penalty Kill Performance

- The Stars' power play leads the USHL at 28.9-percent and has scored twice in back-to-back games but the penalty kill put forth a season-best effort on Saturday. Lincoln killed off all six power plays for its best penalty-killing effort since going 5-for-5 at Dubuque Dec. 2, 2023. The Stars 83-percent penalty kill is fourth-best in the USHL but Lincoln is one of three teams that has not scored a shorthanded goal yet.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.