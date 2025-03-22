Stars Come Back from Down Three But Fall to Stampede

March 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Caeden Herrington and Daniel Shlaine both recorded multi-goal games but the Lincoln Stars fell to the Sioux Falls Stampede, 6-4, on Saturday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (40-15-2-0) suffered its third straight loss, all at home. It rallied back from down three goals to tie the game up, 4-4, midway through the third period, but was never able to take the lead. The Stars have not held a lead in any of their last three games.

Sioux Falls (36-14-3-2) moved to five points behind Lincoln for first place in the Western Conference with seven games left in the season. The Stars have five games left in the 2024-25 campaign. The two teams split their six regular-season meetings.

Shlaine scored twice 3:27 apart in the third to tie the game up. He brought the Stars within one goal 33 seconds after the Stampede had taken a 4-2 lead by turning and one-timing a rebound in between the circles. Shlaine tied the game up on the power play on a wrist shot from the left point at the 10:34 mark.

Herrington scored both of his goals in the second period, first lighting the lamp with a one-timer at the 12:49 mark before finessing around the defense and scoring at the 15:56 mark. Saturday marked his third multi-goal effort of the season and put Herrington in a tie with Eli Vlaisavljevich (2005-06) for the second-most goals by a Stars defenseman in a single season.

Both teams came out swinging, literally, with a pair of fights in the first period, but it was the Stampede who raced out to a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Brent Solomon scored opened the scoring for a second straight day, this time 6:06 in before JJ Monteiro struck 1:04 later.

Lincoln set a season-high for penalty minutes before the first period ended, totaling 70 in the opening 20 minutes. Saturday was the first time recording 40-or-more penalty minutes in a game since Mar. 7 and only the fourth time this season.

Herrington's two second-period goals put the Stars within one but Solomon scored for a third time in the last two days in his third USHL game to restore a multi-goal lead at the 6:34 mark of the third. Shlaine brought the Stars back within one shortly after before tying it up but Sioux Falls retook the lead on a power-play goal of their own. Alexei Vlasov tied the game up at the 14:10 mark before Noah Urness scored an empty-net goal at the 18:32 mark to ice a four-point weekend for the Stampede.

The Stars only have one game next weekend and it's Billet Appreciation Night on Mar. 29 as the Des Moines Buccaneers come to town. Only two more home games remain in the 2024-25 regular season before the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs. Get your tickets now at lincolnstars.com.

