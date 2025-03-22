Saints Fall in Weekend Finale to Capitols

March 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (37-17-1-2, 77 pts) lost a third-straight game for the first time this season in a 5-3 loss to the Madison Capitols (36-15-3-1, 76 pts) on Saturday night.

After a Michael Barron power-play goal tied the game at three at 11:08 of the third period, the Fighting Saints failed to score again on the remainder of a five-minute power play. The game remained tied until late when Madison found Egor Barabanov at the front of the net. The Madison forward made a move to his backhand and beat Jan Špunar to give Madison a 4-3 lead with 1:48 to play. An empty netter with 58 seconds left clinched the game for the Capitols.

The Saints scored the opening goal just 2:15 into the first period with an early power play as Josh Giuliani cashed in with his 21st goal of the season. Cole Spicer and Lucas Van Vliet set up the goal to open the scoring as the Saints launched the first six shots of the game.

Despite the quick start, Diego Johnson capitalized on a rush up ice to tie the game at 5:05 of the first. The teams continued to trade goals in the first as Heikki Ruohonen answered with his 12th at 8:01, powering to the net and beating Caleb Heil.

The Caps had the answer again with Jackson Nevers 1:14 later and then Ryker Lee's 28th after a Dubuque turnover put Madison ahead 3-2 until Barron's third-period tally.

The loss marked the third-straight for the Fighting Saints this weekend, the first time this season Dubuque has lost three-consecutive games.

Over the three games this week, Dubuque's lead at the top of the Eastern Conference dropped from seven to one as the Fighting Saints have five games remaining. The Saints return to play on Saturday, March 29 to start a three-game road trip in Green Bay.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.