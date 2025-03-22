Steel Mount Third Period Comeback to Defeat NTDP

PLYMOUTH, MI - After being held scoreless for over 40 minutes, the Chicago Steel (18-31-5-1, 42 pts.) tallied three third period goals including the game-winner from Cam Briere with 1:36 left in regulation to defeat the USA Hockey NTDP U18 team (20-29-1-2, 43 pts.) 3-2 Saturday night at USA Hockey Arena.

Adam Valentini started the scoring with his 16th goal of the season to enter a tie for fifth place in rookie goals. Tobias Ohman cashed in with his ninth goal of the year and Briere broke a 2-all tie with his 13th goal of the season and his first game-winning goal of the year, extending his goal streak to three games. Goaltender Louka Cloutier stopped 27 of 29 shots to record his seventh win of the season.

It was just the second time this season the Steel won a game in which they trailed after two periods.

The NTDP earned the game's first power play advantage early in the first period and got a solid chance to open the scoring when a Cole McKinney one timer from the left circle was stopped by Cloutier.

Shortly after the chance, Will Tomko skated in on a shorthanded breakaway and had his backhand shot stopped by NTDP netminder Joey Slavick.

The U18s came right back and had a handful of chances around the goal crease but Steel defenseman Alex Calbeck cleared an airborne puck before the NTDP could bat it in.

McKinney saw another strong look with 11 minutes left with a makeshift breakaway that was stopped by Cloutier.

The home team later received an odd-man rush that saw Drew Schock IV put a shot off the left post.

At 15:11, the intense pressure paid off when a Jacob Kvasnicka shot was kicked out by Cloutier but the rebound bounced directly to Schock IV who fired past the Steel netminder to give the NTDP a 1-0 lead.

In the final moments of the first period, the Steel had a golden opportunity to tie the game when Adam Valentini deked to the slot and around Slavick but his shot hit the post.

The U18s pushed the tempo immediately to start the second period when Garrett Lindberg ripped a shot through traffic that glanced off the post.

Chicago charged back with one of its best looks of the night when Ashton Schultz found Will Tomko at the right faceoff circle for a one-timer that was kicked out with Slavick's right pad.

A superb sliding stop by Cloutier kept it a 1-0 game when Jack Murtagh sent a cross-ice pass to Richard Gallant.

The tight defense continued to help the Steel stay in the fight when Callum Croskery disrupted a cross-crease feed during a three-on-one to negate a possible goal.

Cloutier was tasked with one more tall stop with under 30 seconds left in the second period when Sammy Nelson got loose on a breakaway down the right wing. The NTDP forward tried to go glove-side on Cloutier, but the Steel goalie made the stop at the top of the blue paint.

At 2:46 of the third, the Steel evened the score at one when Valentini scooped a loose puck to the left of the goal crease and tucked it five-hole on Slavick.

Valentini nearly scored his second of the night moments later when Luke Goukler found him in the slot, but Slavick made a quick glove snare.

Later in the third, Michael Berchild created a dangerous chance after evading Calbeck in the slot and attempted to tuck around the left pad of Cloutier but was stopped.

The final four minutes of regulation were the most eventful of the night.

With 3:15 left, a feed into the slot from Teddy Mutryn bounced around before Ohman got his stick on the puck and fired past Slavick to give the Steel a 2-1 lead.

The lead was short-lived as just 11 seconds later, the NTDP tied the game at two when Jake Stuart collected a loose puck just outside the blue paint and swept it past Cloutier.

One minute later, the NTDP was issued a delay of game penalty that gave Chicago its only power play of the night.

Following a faceoff win, the Steel cycled along the left wall twice before Briere pulled the trigger with a snapshot over the shoulder of Slavick to put the Steel ahead 3-2.

The NTDP brought on an extra attacker but couldn't replicate its game-tying goal in the final moments on Friday as the Steel held on for the win.

